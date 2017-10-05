Archdiocese raises $167K for hurricane relief

— Parishioners of the Archdiocese of Detroit have raised $167,063 through the end of September toward humanitarian relief after a trio of deadly hurricanes rocked Texas and the Caribbean. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria left a trail of devastation, with flooding, storm surge and damaging winds leaving thousands homeless and in need of assistance. After Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron announced a special collection the weekend of Sept. 16-17, local Catholics responded with generosity. The money donated will support the rebuilding and recovery efforts of Catholic Charities USA, which has pastoral and relief teams in the affected areas. To donate further toward the relief efforts, visit www.aod.org or send a check to Archdiocese of Detroit – Designated Fund – Collections, Attn: Accounting, 12 State St., Detroit, MI 48226-1823. Include in the memo line “hurricane relief.”

