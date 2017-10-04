Contributions to special needs ministry recognized at St. Anastasia

Troy — Individuals and ministries were honored Oct. 1 during the annual Mass for Special Needs Ministry at St. Anastasia Parish in Troy.

Among those individuals honored for their contributions to special needs ministry during the year were Paul Bandli of St. Sebastian Parish in Dearborn Heights, Sandra Brown of Our Lady of Loretto Parish in Redford Township and Elaine Lay of St. Owen Parish in Bloomfield Hills.

Mary’s Children Family Center, located at Guardian Angels Parish in Clawson, was recognized as this year’s outstanding organization in special needs ministry. The award was accepted by Marilyn Joseph, founder of Mary’s Children Family Center.

The annual Mass, sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southeast Michigan and the Knights of Columbus, recognizes all in the Archdiocese of Detroit who devote themselves to special needs ministry.

—The Michigan Catholic

