Healings, intercessions and compassionate counsel: Your stories of Fr. Solanus Casey

For the past several months, The Michigan Catholic has been asking readers to share their stories, memories and reports of favors attributed to the intercession of Detroit’s soon-to-be-blessed friar, Venerable Fr. Solanus Casey. Here are the submissions we’ve received so far — an inspiring and moving collection that shows the holiness and compassion of our beloved friar. To send your story, email MCSubmit@aod.org with “Father Solanus Stores” in the subject line, or share on social media using the hashtag #FrSolanusStories.

A trusted friend

Most of us who grew up in Detroit know that Fr. Solanus Casey was instrumental in founding the Capuchin Soup Kitchen and we’ve heard of healings that were attributed to him. But here’s something I haven’t read about him.

This is a story about someone who wasn’t healed — at least not physically. My cousin, Patsy, was felled by a disease at age 4 and never walked again. Her parents took her to Fr. Solanus many times. He didn’t heal her but he became her friend and shining example.

Pat was a very talented artist and she painted a picture of Fr. Solanus. In his hand she didn’t put a prayer book. Instead there was a small white round object. When I saw the painting, I thought it might be a host. I asked her about it and she said it was a marshmallow. She said that whenever she went to see him, he opened a drawer and took out a marshmallow to give her. She said he kept them to give as treats to people who came to see him. I don’t know if they were for everyone or just for kids, but I do know that Pat went to see him for years and she wasn’t a child when she painted his picture. Pat died in 1991.

Mary Agnes (Peggy) Stasser

Wixom

A disabled boy walks

Gregory was our third born and was brain damaged at birth. After a few weeks, on a Sunday, my wife Dorothy and I took Gregory to see Fr. Solanus at the Capuchin monastery. After waiting in his line, we were able to speak to Fr. Solanus. After a short time, Father asked to hold the baby. Dorothy handed Gregory over the desk to Father, who was wearing a brown cassock. Father laid Gregory across his lap. Shortly afterward, I asked Father, “Will our son walk?” Father looked at the baby for the longest time and replied, “Your son will walk when he is 2 years old.” What joy and encouragement those words were, and how providential that we visited when we did, as Father Solanus died one month later.

Gregory is 60 years old now, and is unable to read or write. However, he walked when he was 2 years old. When he was a teenager, he rode a two-wheel bicycle, and played in a softball league for the developmentally challenged, and is still a bowler. Fr. Solanus’ prediction was more than fulfilled. Fr. Solanus was always and is still watching over Gregory. We always turn to him in prayer for Gregory’s needs.

Eugene and Dorothy Ignasiak

Grosse Pointe

A child’s blessed memory

In the mid ‘40s (1944-47), my mother, Millie Hoffman, sent me to the monastery for a Mass card. I was in my early teens. When I entered the room, people were sitting in chairs all across the entire area. I walked across to the far side, the office, and purchased my Mass card. Then, walking to the exit door, someone stopped me and said Fr. Solanus would be out shortly and to sit down. He was going to bless everyone. I remember I sat by the door and waited. Fr. Solanus opened the door to the room, people hushed, and everyone dropped to their knees. As I remember it, he blessed everyone individually.

My mother and I would occasionally go to Mass or visit with Bro. Herbert Mathew, my cousin. When I returned home that day, I told my mother my experience. She was so excited. That was Fr. Casey! Today, my husband and I have been blessed with a wonderful family of seven children, 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Sweet memories!

Phyllis Dedene

St. Clair Shores

Walking with a saint’s help

My sister-in-law Evelyn started in-patient therapy after a stroke over the Christmas holidays. Shortly thereafter, she received a roommate named Bev. When Bev was wheeled into Evy’s room, she looked like “death warmed over.” It seemed like she had IV tubes stuck into most parts of her body. She didn’t appear to want to continue living. She was constantly moaning and groaning. Nobody thought she would last much longer.

Days or weeks later, Evy began a rugged therapy schedule. To our surprise, Bev was also included in the exercise group. She seemed to be a totally different person. No longer did she resemble a corpse. There was no sign of IV tubes. She had a cheerful disposition, and she seemed ready to get on with the program. One of the first assignments involved walking across a room with little assistance. Evy was not a newcomer to rehabilitation, but she still needed some help to reach the far side of the room. When Bev’s turn arrived, she stood up and whispered a quick prayer to Fr. Solanus, “Fr. Solanus, if I ever needed you, I need you now.” She then proceeded to walk single handedly completely across the room. Bev didn’t seem as surprised as the rest of those observing the procedure. At that point, nobody was shocked when Bev was discharged the same day and sent home. It was another week or so before Evy was allowed to leave the hospital.

We saw Bev once later when she stopped in to visit at Evy’s home. She appeared to have no signs of having suffered a stroke. At that time, she related the story about the intercession of Fr. Solanus. She had resumed a normal life with her family. Bev talked about a number of plans for the future. This incident occurred about 20 years ago. We assume she has since passed away as she was definitely not a youngster at the time. Evy has been dead for about 10 years.

Mike Butkiewicz

Sterling Heights

Two lost children are found

My mother, Ann O’Regan Dosch, grew up in the east side of Detroit. She and her family were very familiar with the monastery and Fr. Solanus Casey. People in the area would often go to the monastery to pray with Fr. Casey. They all reported a calming influence.

One summer day my mother’s older brother, Jack, and a neighbor boy went out on the lake in a less-than-seaworthy homemade craft. A summer storm blew up and the boys did not return home.

My grandmother, Ellen Heenan O’Regan, went to the monastery. Fr. Casey assured her the boys were all right and would be home in the morning. Sure enough, they found their way to shore, spent a cold and miserable night on beach and came home in the morning.

All of her life, my mother went to the monastery for solace.

Mary Ellen Dosch Strakoulas

Tulsa, Okla.

Cured at St. Bonaventure

I have been to many healing services on Wednesdays at St. Bonaventure. In 2004, I went with my niece because she had back problems. I had many health problems as well. I was cured and felt it right away. My daughter who is a nurse doubted me, but I have not had any health problems for 12 years. I’m 86 years old.

Kathleen P. Mielock

A holy relic, a holy memory

This gentle saintly man was spoken about often in our home while I was growing up in the 1940s and 1950s. He sometimes came to Sunday dinner at my grandma’s home on Lenox Avenue in Detroit, not far from St. Bonaventure Monastery. My grandma and my Aunt Mercedes Loye were very supportive and involved in monastery activities. Fr. Solanus was a “porter” or doorkeeper there for many years.

My earliest memories of Fr. Solanus were in the late ’40s or early ’50s. I would come home from school for lunch and Father would be visiting my seriously ill dad. Fr. Solanus seemed very tall to this 8-year-old girl. He’d bound up the steps to my dad’s room so quickly, his brown robes and long white rope belt swirling around him. When he had finished praying for my dad and giving him his blessing, he’d bound back down the stairs. I had some understanding that he was a very holy man and I’d be shrinking back into the corner of the hall hoping he wouldn’t notice me. He always did though, and would stop to talk and give me his blessing, too. He was a very slender man with a high squeaky voice and a gentle demeanor. He’d reach into his deep pocket and bring out a large silver disk with a glass cover. He’d not only show it to me, but let me touch it and explain that in the center was a relic of the True Cross surrounded by a relic of each of the Twelve apostles. I was enthralled and kept that memory of the disk for the next 60 years. While on a visit to the monastery a few years ago, I mentioned this story to my cousin, Bro. Richard Merling, OFM Cap., who said, “Why, we’ve got that disk right here!” He brought it out and showed this priceless treasure to me again after all these years. I held it so reverently.

Fr. Solanus spent the last days of his life at St. John Hospital where I worked. I had the privilege of visiting him there at the end, very weak and frail but alert. An aura of holiness surrounded him almost visibly. My mother and I were among the estimated 10,000 mourners who came to his funeral on a scorching hot day in July 1957.

About 20 years later, my only sister told me she had a breast tumor that had to be removed quickly. A friend of hers was taking her to the hospital early in the morning and promised to call with news. A couple of hours later, my sister herself called. I was expecting her to still be under anesthesia. She explained that just before they were to operate the doctor decided to do one more X-ray. This time they found NOTHING! The tumor had completely disappeared! I wasn’t surprised and my sister asked “Why not?” “Because I asked for Fr. Solanus’ intercession,” I explained calmly.

Six years ago, a young and dear friend was diagnosed with stage four bone cancer. Her father and I went down to the monastery and prayed at Fr. Solanus’ tomb, leaving her name there on a small piece of paper. Today she is entering her seventh year of complete remission!

And just recently a neighbor and good friend was diagnosed with breast cancer. Having gotten strength through her prayers to Fr. Solanus, she went through her surgery beautifully and is now cancer-free!

And, when my only sister and very best friend went to heaven abruptly and unexpectedly three years ago, it was my prayers to Fr. Solanus that helped me get through those terrible times. He has been my rock since childhood and remains a staunch support to me today. My friends and family have been so blessed to have this holy and Blessed Solanus in our lives for so long!

Rosellen Loye-Bucy

Almont

A mangled finger restored

My grandmother, God rest her, loved sharing this story. In 1928, when my dad, who was the youngest of four children, was 4 years old, my grandmother was washing clothes in her basement. She was very proud of the fact that she was the first on her block (Chalmers near Jefferson) to have a power wringer washer. In any event, the wringer was running, and she had her back turned to it as she hung clothes on the line. She heard my dad scream, and turned to see that his was caught not just in the wringer, but in the gears. (Safety regulations sure have changed that possibility!)

She pulled the plug on the wringer and pried my dad’s hand out of the gears. His little finger on his left hand had been separated from the rest of the hand, and was hanging on only by a small piece of shredded skin. She called her husband (two-car families were unheard of in those days) and he came home. They took my dad to the family doctor. My grandmother had wrapped my dad’s hand in a towel, and, upon unwrapping the towel, the doctor said that the finger was a total loss, and told my grandparents to take my dad to the hospital so he could cauterize the wound under sterile conditions.

Good Irishwoman that my grandmother was, she chose instead to go to the monastery, knowing that Fr. Solanus was the doorkeeper. Of course, he answered the door and, when told what the situation was (my grandmother was holding my dad, passed out, in her arms), he laid a hand on Dad and prayed over him. He then told my grandparents to take Dad to the hospital. Upon arriving at the hospital and meeting the family doctor there, they were led into a surgery, where the doctor once again unwrapped the towel from Dad’s hand. He did a double-take and then said to my grandmother, “Where did you take this child?” My grandmother asked why, and the doctor said that the finger was no longer unattached. He merely had to stitch the wound, and my dad enjoyed the use of all five fingers on that hand for the rest of his life.

To the day he died, he could not completely bend that finger, and also to the day he died he wore a relic (piece of Fr. Solanus’ habit) on him. This was never reported as this was considered a daily occurrence with Fr. Solanus.

Michael Kohn

Disappearing birthmark

I was taken to Fr. Solanus as an almost 1-year-old by my parents and my great aunt. I had apparently been born with a large birthmark on my neck near my face. My mother always told me that Fr. Solanus held me himself for a bit of time and then told them that the birthmark would be gone when I woke up in the morning and that I was to have a long life. The birthmark was gone in the morning and my parents and then myself have always been devoted to Fr. Solanus.

By a strange set of circumstances, I happened to be living in Michigan during the period of the first exhumation of his body in 1987, and was in the chapel while it was happening. I wrote to the postulator of his cause at that time about this story. I also had an aunt who was a nurse from 1927 on and she often told me stories of many cures that Fr. Solanus performed that she had seen herself. I am planning on coming from Georgia to the beatification Mass in November.

Sue Ellen MacDonald-Gay

Cured of prostate cancer

My Christmas story is a simpler one but heartfelt. It took place 112 years (after Fr. Solanus’ arrival at St. Bonaventure Monastery on Christmas Eve, 1896). It is told in an unnoted footnote in the unpublished portfolio of Fr. Solanus’ miracles: “Anthony F. Laviano was cured of prostate cancer during the 2008 Christmas season through the intercession of Father Solanus Casey. Deo Gratias!”

Dr. Anthony F. Laviano

Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Saved from disaster

I read in the paper that you are looking for stories about Fr. Solanus. When I was leaving to drop off my grandson I felt for my Fr. Solanus medal and realized it was on the table. I went back in the house and retrieved it. I was driving on I-696 with my grandson. I looked up at a train overpass and saw a train car leaning on the track, it was huge and white. I thought I shouldn’t be seeing that. At that same moment I felt like a push in the back of my car and that train car fell inches behind my car it might have been the blowback of the train but it was my thought that Fr. Solanus pushed us out of the way. The story was on the TV news on all stations.

Dolores Lacelle

The gift of a child

(This account was written in 2015 and sent to the Solanus Casey Center; the author relays it as originally written)

For the last three years I have been praying that my daughter Valerie would get pregnant.

She is 38 years old and now has been married for five years. She’s a faithful Christian and a wonderful daughter. On March 25, 2010, I visited the tomb of Fr. Solanus to pray for his intercession to Our Lord Jesus to ask for and pray for the miracle of pregnancy for Valerie. (At the time I did not realize that March 25 was the feast of the Annunciation to Mary to become Jesus’ mother). Valerie did not know about Fr. Solanus, so I took her to the tomb on April 2, 2010, to attend Good Friday services and introduce her to Fr. Solanus. We prayed together at the tomb and she was very impressed with the experience.

About two months later she called, telling me she and John (her husband) wanted to take us to dinner, where they announced she was pregnant. She said her “due date” was Dec. 14 or 15. We were thrilled. Returning home I counted 270 days (nine months) from March 25 and determined that her due date would be December 20. I called to tell her that her due date would not be as she thought. I didn’t tell her what date to expect the birth, but I knew it would be Dec. 20.

At 11 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2010, Valarie called me from the hospital and announced I was a new grandfather to a baby boy whose name is John Bruno and that she had delivered him naturally. When I arrived at the hospital, I relayed this miracle story to Valerie and her husband John. And I hope it will increase their faith and acceptance of Jesus as their Lord God and Savior. And they will also thank Fr. Solanus for his help, too.

I sincerely believe in the power of prayer and I am also firmly convinced that Fr. Solanus interceded with my prayer request and carried our prayer forward to make this happen. Praise the Lord!!

Ron Ward

Friends in heaven

When I was 5 years old, rheumatic fever was the child illness du jour. I had symptoms and so my saintly mother and aunt took me to see Fr. Solanus. He said confidently, “Don’t worry, little Jack will be fine.” Many decades later, his predication was right on and I have never had a serious illness. It is good to have friends like Mom, my aunt and Fr. Solanus in Heaven.

Jack Christian

Surgery not required

I was around 10 years old when my parents noticed a lump behind my ear! They took me to the doctor, and he saint it was a mastoid and that I would have to be operated on in a couple of days.

They then took me over to see Fr. Solanus in his office. We had a conversation, and he touched my ear and said I wouldn’t need to go to the hospital for an operation. We went back to the doctor, who was amazed that the swelling went down and I didn’t need surgery! That was my experience with Fr. Solanus. I am now 82 years old.

Ed Wotiechowski

Roseville

Source of infection identified

Fr. Solanus Casey means so much to our family, not only because of two very positive results from medical situations, but because of his humble trust in Jesus and Mary, and his reminder to “thank God ahead of time.”

1.) My brother-in-law, Jim, who lives in Florida, was here visiting in 2009. Jim had been in and out of the hospital over a period of years, but the root problem was never discovered and dealt with. While he was here, we went to St. Bonaventure Monastery and I introduced him and his wife to the story of Fr. Solanus. They prayed and ask for his help.

On their way driving home, Jim got very ill and was airlifted to Parkview Hospital. The surgery was long and risky, and the doctors were not optimistic. While at the monastery, Jim’s wife got a Fr. Solanus badge and Jim had it on his person throughout the entire ordeal. The doctors found the source of his ongoing problems, but infection was spreading in his body and resulted in his leg having to be amputated above the knee. He was 10 weeks in the hospital and a very long recovery at home. He and his wife always visit the monastery when they return to Michigan and keep in touch via the Internet s to the coming beatification of our friend and intercessor, Fr. Solanus Casey.

2.) My story may not be as dramatic as Jim’s, but Fr. Casey has been a go-to intercessor for me also for quite some time. But most especially since I was diagnosed with lung cancer last year. I, too, wear the third-class badge on my person always. The discovery of the tumor was only by the grace of God, and it was early and surgery removed all the doctor felt necessary at the time. I continue to be monitored, but I haven’t had to endure chemo or other drugs and continue to feel well. I am so very grateful to Fr. Solanus Casey, his humble and strong dedication to our Blessed Mother and his care and concern for the poor and sick. Even during the most painful recovery times I was able to say, “Thank you Jesus,” and mean it. God is so good and keeps giving us good and faithful people like Fr. Solanus Casey to strengthen our resolve to follow Him.

P.S., to conclude Jim’s story, I need to add that he has had many wonderful years since his surgery in ’09 and is living a wonderful life with his wife and family. The favor they asked was to find the source of his ongoing infection and that is exactly what happened.

Art and Millie Robak

Waterford

Impetigo finally clears up

When I was 11 years old, my mother took me to Fr. Solanus. We made several visits to see him. I had eczema really bad, and from there it went to impetigo. It took several years (seven years) but finally it cleared up. At 11 years of age, you don’t really appreciate the enormity of seeing such a holy person. I remember he was very prayerful and compassionate with me. After all these years, it is now beginning to sink in. I am 93 years of age and very, very glad that I had been prayed over by such a holy man. I hope that his beatification takes place very soon.

Shirley Szpond

Sterling Heights

‘God’s little ones’

One story that has passed through my family involved an aunt and uncle going to see Fr. Solanus Casey. It involved their young baby who was ill. He said to them, “She will always be one of God’s little ones.” This didn’t involve a miracle, but it was the truth as she spent her life needing extra care because she couldn’t walk, etc. It was the time in the 1940s when parents were advised to put their children in institutions. What a shame. We, her cousins, never got to see her and she was never talked about to us. We did see her grave when she died suddenly, and it was beautiful that the caretakers cared.

Barbara Baker

Metamora

Healed after enrollment

In 1985, at the age of 22, I was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis. The disease was debilitating, painful and the diet restrictions affected my daily life. As the disease progressed, my doctor said it was something I’d have my entire life. A colonoscopy showed numerous fissures; it was a difficult time in my young life. My grandmother, who was devoted to Fr. Solanus, enrolled me as a lifetime member of the Fr. Solanus Guild. She worried I’d never get married or have a family if the disease persisted. By the time I was 25, I was completely cured and have never had a recurrence. I have no other way to explain it other than my enrollment in the Fr. Solanus Guild. I’ve been married 26 years and have four beautiful children.

M.L. Gass

Dearborn

Disappearing tumor

In the year 1945, and I was 7 years old when I was blessed by Fr. Solanus for the first time. My mother, Helen Ewald, was told by her Dr. (Knoble) that she was not to become pregnant because she had a tumor on her womb. By then she was already pregnant.

My father, Edward Ewald, drove my mother, my two sisters and myself to see Fr. Solanus. I remember the dark hallways and Fr. Solanus in sandals in the month of January. He said prayers over my parents and told my mother everything would be all right. When we were ready to leave, he blessed all of us and said we should return the next month. We did. He told my mother to call when she was in labor and on her way to the hospital. Early in the morning on Feb. 18, 1945, I remember my dad called Fr. Solanus, and he gave my mother a blessing over the phone and said not to worry, that everything will be all right. That day on Feb. 18, 1945, my sister Veronica was born. The doctor was amazed that there was no sign of the tumor. It was a miracle. Blessed be Fr. Solanus.

Patricia B. Kress

Howell

‘Go my child, you are healed’

I am writing on behalf of my mother, Catherine Mullaney Keeley, who received a miracle from Fr. Solanus Casey in November 1934. For years she had several bad attacks of asthma. She visited many doctors in the Detroit area where we lived, but none of them could help her. She tells me of the one time she fell to the floor with an attack. She was in the basement of our home. Her attack was so bad that she couldn’t get up. I was a baby, crying in my crib upstairs and mother couldn’t get to me, so she crawled to the window in our basement and hollered over to our next-door neighbor to come and rescue me, which she did. Fortunately she heard about Fr. Solanus, the doorkeeper. My father took her to visit him, at which time Fr. Solanus laid his hands over my mother’s head, prayed and said, “Go, my child, you are healed.” Never again did my mother suffer with asthma and/or breathing problems. She lived a good life of 97 years.

Margaret Keeley Mock

San Diego, Calif.

Healing touch

Years ago, I was in the seminary studying to be a priest. One of my classmates had an uncle who was a Capuchin priest. He was the secretary of the current superior general of the Capuchin order. He accompanied the superior general as he made a formal visit to St. Bonaventure Monastery in Detroit. While there, the secretary left his room one evening before going to bed and ran into Fr. Solanus in the hallway. He told Fr. Solanus that he had a sore on the end of his finger that wouldn’t heal. Fr. Solanus looked at his finger and touched it and told him not to worry about it. The next morning when the secretary woke up his finger was totally healed.

Keith Shuert

Oxford

Intervention for Aunt Ethel

I recall that, back in the mid-1940s, shortly after WWII had ended, I was in the very early grades at St. Gregory School. My Irish immigrant parents had great interest in Fr. Solanus and, because my mother’s sister had developed spinal meningitis, Dad packed us into the family sedan and we made the long trek across town to St. Bonaventure Monastery. There we met Fr. Solanus, and my parents asked for his intervention and prayers for Aunt Ethel. I can recall being mesmerized by such an old man, with his long beard, his kind face, his gentle manner, and his genuine interest. Shortly afterward, Aunt Ethel became free of her pain and medical symptoms — due, we believe, to the benevolence of Fr. Solanus — and I had the great honor of meeting and being blessed by a future saint (who, like me, is a proud descendant of Irish immigrants!).

Fred McEvoy

A lifetime of inspiration

Our mother, Jean Kudron, had an extreme case of intestinal ulcerative colitis around 1956. Our father, Tony Kudron, took Jean to be blessed by Fr. Solanus Casey at the Capuchin Center in Detroit. Fr. Casey prayed over her and blessed her. Even though she still needed surgery and had some severe results, Jean lived with the determination to be healed and the hope that she could endure her situation. Also, over the years, Mom had made several visits to the burial site of Fr. Casey. She always prayed there and left petitions to this holy man. We believe that this is a situation where Fr. Casey helped, encouraged and guided Jean overs the years for a happy, secured and blessed life. Jean died on April 25, 2017, at the age of ninety-two and a half years … a woman of great faith who prayed every day. We believe that our mother had a long, beautiful and inspirational life due to the blessing of Fr. Solanus Casey.

Gary Kudron and Kathy Miller

A family is grateful

I have two stories to tell as to how Fr. Solanus Casey helped our family. First, I will give you a little background information. My father and his family moved from a farm in Goderich, Canada, to Detroit in the 1920s. The oldest child, Bernardine O’Loughlin, studied to become a nurse at Providence Hospital on West Grand Boulevard in Detroit. After graduation, she worked as a private duty nurse at Providence Hospital at night. She became involved at Holy Trinity Parish’s clinic for the poor as so many struggled through the Depression years of the 1930s. She often worked all night at Providence and all day at the clinic.

Through her travels in the city helping the less fortunate, Bernardine met Fr. Solanus Casey. They became friends. Fortunately, Bernardine owned a car. Bernardine became a driver for Fr. Solanus, taking him around town to visit the sick and often through his prayers, miraculous recoveries happened. On one such trip to visit a lady who was very ill and would be leaving a large, young family behind, Fr. Solanus, without a cellphone or other such device, said to Bernardine, “Mrs.___________ has passed away.” He knew this before they arrived at the home!!!

Now to my family’s two personal experiences with Fr. Solanus: My brother, Jim, was born in September 1937. He was born with some heart issues and my parents were told that he was a “blue baby.” After the usual 10 days in the hospital, my parents were sent home with Jim and were told not to let him cry. How is that possible? My Aunt Bernardine and my grandmother came to the house and my aunt said she wanted to take Jim to Fr. Solanus. Fr. Solanus prayed over my brother and then told my aunt that Jim would be just fine. Shortly thereafter, my mother took my brother to the pediatrician, a Jewish doctor named Dr. Edgar Martmer in the David Whitney Building. After examining Jim, the doctor said, “something other than medical science has cured this baby.” Jim was perfectly fine after that. He passed away in 1987 at 49 from cancer or he would be telling this story himself.

The other story happened to me. When I was somewhere around 4-5, I developed a serious ear problem. After treatment with the pediatrician did not help, I was admitted to Harper Hospital in downtown Detroit where I spent three weeks of more tests. I was scheduled for mastoid surgery, which was a very serious procedure during the late 1930s. Upon hearing this, Aunt Bernardine told my parents that she was going to see Fr. Solanus and ask him for help for me. She was not able to take me out of the hospital to visit him. She explained the situation to Father and he prayed about it. He then told her that I would be fine. My parents were told to be at the hospital at 7 a.m. the next morning as I would have the surgery. They waited and waited but nothing was happening. Finally they were told that I was a little bit better so they would perform the operation the next morning. This same scenario took place over a few days until the doctors decided not to perform the surgery. They removed my tonsils and adenoids and I was sent home all better!

Mary Ann (O’Loughlin) Szydlowski

Rochester

Brother’s healing

Fr. Solanus Casey is important to our family as we believe he saved my brother’s life in the early 1940s. My mother had sent in his story some years ago and she firmly believed that Fr. Solanus cured him. My brother, Robert Colasinski, suffered from mastoids for years and even had surgery. My mother took him to Fr. Solanus and he blessed him and shortly after he was healed. My brother does remember meeting Fr. Solanus. Now after the blessing, penicillin was released for use in the United States. My brother, who is still living, thinks that Fr. Solanus through his intercession helped get the penicillin released and maybe that is how he came to be cured. If that is the case, Fr. Solanus saved many millions of lives during WWII because of that penicillin. Although it originated in England, penicillin was not brought here until the early ’40s and then became the miracle drug. Was it the drug that Fr. Solanus sent to save so many? Another strange coincidence is that Fr. Solanus died from a very similar infection that penicillin was used to treat. I pray to Fr. Solanus every day and carry his scapular.

Ann Knittel

Plymouth

‘God bless our angel’

My dad was in severe pain and as a result he came to live with me. I took him for physical therapy to pain clinics and his doctor gave him Oxycodone for his neck and back. At night I would put medicated patches all over his body to help him sleep. After a month I took him to a healing service at the Capuchin monastery on Mt. Elliott in Detroit. My dad, who suffered from dementia for at least 7 years … he loved the Catholic Church and God. He had heard stories of Fr. Solanus and was given holy relics to pray with. He was very cooperative and was going as a favor to me. After the healing service, a gentleman came up to my dad and placed an small angel in his hand that he had purchased at the bookstore at the monastery. He said he came every week and prayed for people. God bless our angel and Fr. Solanus … within several months Dad was completely off all meds and had no longer any pain until just prior to his death on Feb. 2, 2017. I give all honor to God and Fr. Solanus.

Maureen Bryant Dinverno

Subscribe to Content on this website is only made possible by The Michigan Catholic's loyal subscribers and generous supporters. Please prayerfully consider subscribing to our print edition or donating to help keep our mission going.