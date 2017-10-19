Julian and Walt, and the K of C, unite to rescue Catholic League

In November 1970, Michigan voters, by a margin of 338,000 votes, approved Proposal C – the controversial “parochiaid” amendment – to the Michigan Constitution banning even indirect state aid to private schools.

At the time, Julian Joseph and Walt Bazylewicz didn’t know each other. However, the defeat of Proposal C sparked a partnership between them that formed the basis for the enduring viability of the Catholic High School League to this day.

Bazylewicz wrapped a successful 35-year coaching career in the CHSL around a 15-year stretch as the league’s director from 1973 to 1988. Ever the promoter, he founded the CHSL Coaches Hall of Fame, revived the Operation Friendship girls basketball game between CHSL and Detroit Public School champions, and moved the CHSL girls basketball championship to Detroit Mercy’s Calihan Hall.

Since its first football championship in 1926 – Holy Redeemer beat St. Leo, 14-9 – the league played its title games at any number of locations until Bazylewicz established a foundation for the Prep Bowl, hosted 1979 to 2002 at the Pontiac Silverdome, and since then, at Ford Field in downtown Detroit.



In 1970, Joseph was 11 years from retirement from Ford Motor. He and his wide, Wanda, were raising four daughters and three sons in the neighborhood of Cabrini Parish in Allen Park. He played a leadership role in raising funds for the building of Cabrini High School.

His “passion, after his family and his faith,” according to Jim Joseph, his youngest offspring, was the Knights of Columbus. A member of Fr. Alfred Saylor Council, he held office on local, state and international boards. He is credited with the idea of the Tootsie Roll campaign and the “Take 5″ program, wherein members donate an extra $5 to their annual dues for charity.

The defeat of Proposal C had a devastating impact throughout the archdiocese. When Bazylewicz took the CHSL directorship, he also took on the challenge of raising the money to pay for the league’s programs.

Tom Rashid, who succeeded Bazylewicz from 1988-2003 and currently is the associate director of the Michigan High School Athletic Association, said, “My best recollection is that Bazy had low funds and high debts. He was aware of Julian Joseph’s connection with the K of C, and approached him for help.”

Their discussions resulted in the K of C agreeing to sponsor the Prep Bowl as well as track and field and volleyball, an arrangement that turns 45 this Saturday, Oct. 21.

The Prep Bowl is a whirlwind daylong extravaganza, celebrating excellence in athletics and academics along with a healthy dose of football.

The CYO occupies the gridiron starting at 8 in the morning with a series of exhibitions and a championship game.

The high school teams kick off at 1 p.m., Dearborn Divine Child vs. Ann Arbor Fr, Gabriel Richard; at 4 p.m., Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood vs Clarkston Everest; and at 7 p.m., Novi Detroit Catholic Central vs. Warren De La Salle.

At halftimes and in between games, K of C officers will be handing out trophies to varsity and JV championship football, soccer and volleyball teams, presenting awards to scholastic all-Catholic students, and recognizing teachers and administrators for five to 50-plus years of service in archdiocesan schools.

Coach Tony Versaci, quarterback Gary Danielson and members of Divine Child’s 1967 football squad will be honored. That season, the Falcons won both the last Goodfellows Game played, defeating Denby 13-7, and the Soup Bowl for the CHSL crown, 21-6, over Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice.

K of C State Deputy Ken Unterbrink put the significance of the Knights’ involvement in perspective: “The Prep Bowl is very important to the K of C. We are in full support of Catholic schools and Catholic athletes. We help them in any way we can to make them successes in the world. Please know that the K of C is with you.”

Vic Michael, CHSL director since 2003, said, “The K of C is a tremendous supporter of the Catholic League. We would never have been able to begin without their support. It would have been very difficult to continue without them.”

Bazylewicz died in 1999 at the age of 77. Wanda and Julian Joseph, who had been married 70 years, died six weeks apart in the summer of 2011: she at age 89, he at 92.

