Michigan Catholic readers smash record for Priesthood Sunday letters

As parishioners of St. Mark Parish in Warren, we would like to recognize and say “thank you” and “dziekuje” to our pastor, Fr. Stanley Obloj. We are very impressed with Fr. Stan and his personal and professional skills. We find him to be a very deeply spiritual man who very much wants us to have a transformational relationship with Jesus in our lives. He preaches to us by example. When he says Mass, or performs any other sacrament, we are impressed with his reverence and devotion which must come from his deep personal relationship with Jesus. We are impressed with his kindness and attention given to each parishioner and guest he meets. He is welcoming, listening and caring to each individual he encounters. He sincerely cares about the welfare and spiritual development of each person. Many parishioners have been comforted by the inspired words of his preaching, and lives and relationships have been transformed. He is able to discern the talent and grace of parishioners and encourage and lead them to use their abilities for the needs and benefit of the parishioners and church community. He gently encourages us to live for others, utilizing the Holy Spirit to help us to discern where we can most build up the parish community. There is definitely a refreshment of spirit at St. Mark because of the leadership of Fr. Stan. We have been blessed with his presence here in the continued development of our parish community, and, more importantly, example, inspiration and preaching that support us personally and together on our journey to eternal life. Diane Hirshey and

Camille Kilmecki Vicariate representatives

I’m not sure why some people take time to recognize a priest that has influenced them and others do not. But there are so many people that I know who have spoken so highly of Fr. Nick Zukowski and his role in their lives and yet I rarely see him acknowledged in the Priesthood Sunday edition of The Michigan Catholic. So, I thought I would send in some of what I’ve heard and personally seen about him. As a priest and pastor, he is one of the most spiritual priests I know, placing a high importance on personal prayer, well-prepared homilies and reverent liturgies. His compassion and sensitivity to those he works with and to the people he serves is genuine. His openness to ideas and inclusivity among the various groups/commissions he serves says much about his leadership. Always participating in meetings that the Archdiocese asks of their priests, he sets an example. His ability to listen, share faith and bring a sense of humor to most situations endear him many. Sr. Pat Whalen, CSJ St. Martin de Porres Parish, Warren

Praise for Fr. Ronald DeHondt – a holy man, spiritual leader, compassionate counselor, learned teacher, daily example of how to live for God, and wonderful pastor of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in St. Clair Shores. Fr. Ron has made a difference in many lives, especially mine. When my husband was in end-stage dementia, Fr. Ron visited the nursing home several times. He thoughtfully brought a couple of Al’s college classmates one visit to say their goodbyes and you could see a flash of recognition and happiness in Al’s eyes! Fr. Ron not only anointed Al and gave him comfort but gave us the hopeful reminder that God has promised peace and restoration and that we would see each other again. Father provided grief counseling himself and through his staff, making sure I knew I wasn’t alone, getting me through that very dark time. His work with the parish youth is exemplary. Faith formation and RCIA have always been a priority to him. His teaching and participation in RCIA classes when I converted in 2010 made me to know I had a new life in the Catholic Church. Father is a hands-on administrator as well, ensuring the church’s daily works are well carried out. He teaches the importance of evangelization and brings alive the missions of the Church. Each parishioner feels the unconditional love of Christ through our wonderful priest, Fr. Ron. Nancy L. Morrison St. Margaret of Scotland Parish,

St. Clair Shores

Praise and thanks to God for our parish pastor, Fr. Stephen J. Rooney, who serves as a human, holy, humble, happy, heroic priest and guides the people entrusted to him well in shared joy, grief and ordinary life. Fr. Rooney celebrates the Eucharist with reverence, and his insightful homilies encourage and challenge the listener to live the life of the Gospel. He personally by example is generous in aiding those in varying need in quiet, unnoticed ways and brings common sense, wisdom and authentic leadership to our parish community. He has intervened in the lives of many and in my own life uniquely and memorably with caring and shared ministry with honesty and loyalty, as well as and above all in bringing the presence of Christ in word and sacrament. May God bless with good health, energy and joyful zeal Fr. Stephen J. Rooney. Through 60 years, it has been a privilege to share parish ministry with many priests, all of whom deserve sincere appreciation. I value and cherish with respect and admiration these priests, who in naming, would be an ongoing litany of good men who to this very day serve the Church and God’s people with love, dignity and generosity of heart. Thank you, Fr. Stephen J. Rooney and all priests in my personal litany who have been a strengthening blessing of God for me. Sr. Mary Ann Ankoviak, CSJ Our Lady on the River Parish, Marine City

Surely there are times in life when we’ll experience the full measure of the human condition. For me, 2017 has been that time. In May, the Lord called my beloved mother Marcia “forward” to begin her new life with Him. Shortly thereafter, my wife Emily gave birth to our first child, our son Marshall, in July. Thankfully I am blessed to have Fr. Zbigniew Grankowski in my life. He’s served my family selflessly, thoroughly, and continuously since we met in 2016. Whether in my marriage, in honoring my Mom, or in recognizing baby Marshall and Emily at Mass, he activates God’s love in my life; a much-needed love that only our faith and Church can provide. At an uneasy time, my priest served to ease my burden and enable my resilience. Despite our physical separation, Fr. Zbigniew kept me on his long-ranging radar and appealed to St. Barbara in support of my overwhelmed heart. As an Army officer, I can attest fairly to his authentic servant leadership. My family visits Fr. Grankowski and his community when we can, which isn’t often, but we feel close to his ministry and his embrace. Thank you, Father, for being a real force for unconditional love in my life. Obedience and forgiveness! Major Joe Cosci U.S. Army Cyber Command,

Virginia

More than a priest, he is our brother. More than 20 years ago, Fr. Michael C. Nkachukwu came to Michigan from Africa and came to Immaculate Conception Church in Ira Township. He touched the lives of our entire Kuzminski family. Births, baptisms, sickness and health, we have been through it all. It is easy to see why the Church says that the relationship of a priest with his people is a spousal one. You have worked your way into our hearts and there you will stay. Thank you for the many beautiful years we have shared and please continue to pray for us as we will pray for you and your family. Too often we forget our retired priests that do so much for our parishes. They all deserve the most gratitude because even though they have retired they continue to serve God and many parishes. Fr. Dan Sullivan has known our family for more than 40 years through births, baptisms, sickness and health. He, too, has worked his way into our hearts, and there you will stay. Our hearts are filled with gratitude for all you have done for our family. Thank you for the many years we have shared and please continue to pray for us as we will pray for you. Bernadette, Daniel and Theresa Kuzminski Mckenzie families

We are blessed to have Fr. Francisco Restrepo as our pastor at St. Matthias Parish in Sterling Heights. He is humble, compassionate, caring and accessible to all parishioners. We are thankful for you being our shepherd, and always demonstrating your love and dedication for the entire parish family. The Gensor family St. Matthias Parish, Sterling Heights

Growing up, I was terrified of priests as they were “held to a higher standard in my day and time.” Now I don’t know what we would do without the guiding, loving hand of our priest. He has held our hands and hearts in the palm of his hands for over two decades now in good times and bad. He guided us through many funerals, some of which were hard to bear even for our priest as sometimes he would waver during his homily. He performed many weddings and baptisms for your family. Whenever asked to come to your aid, he would drop everything and would be at your side helping and guiding you through whatever was happening at that moment. Our priest would go to the hospital whenever called — morning, noon and night if it was possible. Sometimes when out of town he would work tirelessly trying to arrange for a priest to come to the hospital. Words could never convey just how much a priest does for his parish family and for members of his own family. Just having our priest extend his sacred hands over your head and bless you when you are sick is such a comfort. I never understood all that a priest does for us until our son, Msgr. G. Michael Bugarin became a priest, and I now have a profound understanding of just how much it takes to be a priest. Thank you, dear son, for being a father to many but especially for being our son. Love, Mom and Dad

I belong to St. Vincent Ferrer Parish in Madison Heights. I love my pastor, Fr. John Esper, for many reasons, but mainly because of the love of God that he displays when he celebrates Mass. I can really feel the love and presence of Jesus in the Mass. Besides seeing the love that Fr. John displays in action, I hear it in his homily. Anyone who goes to Mass at our parish knows that God is love and that Jesus is God. When I am away from my parish, I don’t always feel that love at other churches. It is always good to come back home to my loving parish and the warmth of celebrating Mass with Fr. John. Mary Ann Simmons St. Vincent Ferrer Parish,

Madison Heights

I first met Fr. Ed Zaorski at St. Mary Magdalen Parish, Melvindale, when the parish was in need of a substitute organist. During the time, I really didn’t get to know him all that well, but found him to be very welcoming with a big heart and had a great sense of humor; something I really needed at the time. In 2016, he hired me as his new music minister. It didn’t take long to realize that there was something very special about this wonderful priest. When one thinks about people with gifts, Fr. Ed is the perfect example. He exemplifies many of the gifts and fruits of the Holy Spirit. Not only does he sing well and gives inspiring homilies, he also does his fair share of corporal works of mercy. He truly lives and shares his faith. He is a model priest. Being a pastor of two parishes of St. Mary Magdalen and SS. Andrew and Benedict, Fr. Ed cares deeply about his parishioners. He treats his staff with a great deal of respect. Before arriving there, I was in between positions. At the time, I had been down and out and didn’t know which way was up. I came to St. Mary Magdalen broken and my morale was down the tubes, but Fr. Ed has greatly helped me to change all of that. It’s now a year later and my life has done a complete turnaround. I truly appreciate all of his support and I am indeed grateful. Sharon Metz St. Mary Magdalen, Melvindale

Fr. Chris Maus is a true shepherd for our St. Thomas a’Becket family in Canton. A brilliant homilist who can inspire us to become saints if only we have the ears to listen and the hearts to act. Thank you and God bless from the Belisles. Kathy Belisle St. Thomas a’Becket Parish, Canton

I want to commend Fr. Don Demmer for the wonderful job he does at Christ Our Light Parish in Troy, formerly St. Columban and St. Alan. He is very sensitive to what each former parish liked about their churches. He has blended the two congregations while keeping everyone content with the choices. The congregation grows every week from Troy and neighboring cities because of the good things we tell people about him. His sermons always have a connection to things that happen in our daily lives. He interjects a little bit of humor to keep us engaged. If he sees empty seats, he takes time to get people seated in the church or in the hall with TV broadcast. He is so in tune to the people and making them feel welcome. He has hosted parish parties and picnics that have every detail taken care of for the parishioners’ enjoyment. He updated the parish hall to host parties, donuts on Sunday and receptions. I think the lack of these activities is a downfall of the Catholic Church. We went to church every Sunday, went home and shut our doors and then went back the following week without a way to interact with our fellow church members. There are groups for the impaired, children, youth groups, married couples, moms and toddlers, widowed, 50 and up, men’s Scripture study. Father and his staff work hard to include and interest everyone in some facet of parish life. Recently my husband was in the ICU of Providence Hospital. I called and asked my friend to relate a story so Father would remember who my husband was. All I asked was for him to remember my husband in his prayers. The next day, Fr. Don showed up at the hospital to anoint him. My husband made it through this near-death experience and is doing well. That was so kind and thoughtful of Father to do and was greatly appreciated by me. Fr. Don Demmer, you are doing a great job and are respected and appreciated for your vocation. Thank you! Bill and Paula Edson Christ Our Light Parish, Troy

We are extremely proud to call St. Peter Catholic Church in Mt. Clemens our parish and equally proud to have Fr. Michael Cooney as our pastor. In our 70-plus years as Catholics, we have never had a pastor who worked as hard or cared so much for the well-being of his parishioners as Fr. Mike. He is a caring, loving and dedicated spiritual leader of a parish that is home to 900 volunteers and 65 ministries. We attribute the ongoing success of St. Peter Parish and St. Mary School to the dedication and leadership he displays on an everyday basis. He has promised parishioners for 27 years to keep the parish debt-free and he has been true to his word. Every parish should be so fortunate to have a “Fr. Mike” as their friend and pastor. Thomas and Mary Schmidt St. Peter Parish, Mt. Clemens

I love Fr. Anthony Camilleri because he walks down the aisle and tells us about Jesus and other Bible stories. I love that he always waves to me. Alicianna Greficz, age 4 St. Charles Borromeo Parish,

Newport

As it is with the folks today, we appreciate more than one priest, and maybe love them, too. In choosing only one priest, we lean toward Fr. Mark A. Borkowski, though his parish is some distance from our home. For Fr. Borkowski of Our Lady of the Scapular Parish in Wyandotte, a “big guy Borkowski” deserves a large letter. Regrettably, as only occasional vagabond Holy Mass visitors at the Scapular, I don’t know if Fr. Mark cuts the grass there or not, recalling the “priest grass cutting” humor which is admittedly a dated joke. Our Lady of the Scapular, like many cathedral-like churches, is acoustically challenged, and our hearing isn’t the greatest either, but judging from the way the faithful pay attention, Fr. Borkowski’s preaching must be good. He’s very much on top of the job. Fr. Borkowski nicely presided over the coming together of Mt. Carmel and St. Stanislaus Kostka churches into one larger parish. The main thing is that Our Lady of the Scapular is a well-pastored church, right? Need confession? Do it there, says Deacon Bill. I just know that even the unchurched neighborhood folks who may at times think of “swimming the Tiber” appreciate Fr. Mark, too, as he strolls and carries on the annual festival. My Polish grandmother would have called him Proboszcz Borkowski. There in his summer hat, he wears it well and that title well. He really is loved. Henry Elden St. Clair Shores

Being a widow isn’t easy. A priest’s calling isn’t easy, either, but faith sustains them. Fr. John Esper has many tasks — being a financial manager, building and groundskeeper, various Mass times during the week and weekends, confession every Saturday, healing Masses once a month, baptisms, weddings, funerals, home and hospital visits. Take time to think about this! We here at St. Vincent Ferrer are so very blessed to have Fr. John Esper as our pastor. His sermons are from the faith and heart, not words read on paper! He has increased my faith ten-fold. I can’t say “thank you” enough for all you do. He is truly loving and caring for us all. I also love his keen sense of humor. Mary Lou Stema St. Vincent Ferrer Parish,

Madison Heights

I am a registered member of Our Lady of Refuge Parish in Orchard Lake, directly across the street from the Orchard Lake seminary. I have now been in this parish for the past 20 years, and I had been a Eucharistic minister until I fell and broke my femur bone on my right hip. As Fr. Gerald McEnhill, our pastor, told me, I can return back to being a Eucharistic minister, but our course, need to get to the altar to help distribute Holy Communion on my own power because at this moment I am still walking with a cane. Until then, I am helping out at the hospitality desk at the Saturday evening Mass. What I love about Fr. Gerald is that, in spite of the parish having 940 registered parishioners, he is able to remember many of our names and even takes the time to greet us by our first names, which I regard as a rarity. Rosemary (Rose) Winslow Our Lady of Refuge Parish,

Orchard Lake

I’d like to give thanks to Fr. Tim Birney and Fr. Dominic Macioce of St. Frances Cabrini Parish in Allen Park. Both priests are very compassionate toward their parishioners. They go out of their way to give time to those who need it. Their joyful attitudes make it easy to approach them, whether it’s for counseling, consoling or to make a difficult confession. Both in their own unique way give homilies that leave you educated. In some instances, they make you feel like the homily was meant just for you. They communicate the Word of God in a way that makes you think we need more that in this day and age. So thank you, Fr. Tim and Fr. Dominic. God bless you and keep up the good work. You really are greatly appreciated. Marlene Prusky St. Frances Cabrini Parish,

Allen Park

Dear Michigan Catholic, thank you for allowing us to recognize and publicly thank our priests. At 71 years old, I’ve known many priests. One in particular who stands out as a true shepherd is Fr. Norm Thomas, pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Detroit. I’ll never forget the day he asked all of us to get a Bible and if someone couldn’t afford it, he would get it for them. Fr. Thomas not only taught us the Word, he lives the Word. He’s a prayerful, humble man who loves his sheep. He loves his community and has laid his life down for all of us. Even though he’s suffering now and is up in age, he continues on like the Energizer Bunny, going to hospitals, nursing homes and wherever there’s a need for a priest, besides caring for two parishes. Thank you, Fr. Thomas, for all that you have done. Christine Girard Farmington Hills

What do I love about priests? Priests are beautiful ministers of God, always on time to celebrate Mass, even when they are sick or very tired. I admire them very much. I always pray for all the priests; they are so special, the chosen ones. We are blessed to have our priests and we should always look to them with the eyes of Jesus — with love! They have a very hard ministry to do, and without them, “the world would be like animals,” in the words of the Cure de Ars. So let’s pray for our priests every day and don’t forget to smile at them. Thank you very much for everything you do! Claire Marie Paille, SFO Roseville

We would like to recognize our spiritual leaders at Henry Ford Village, Dearborn, where we can practice our faith daily at our beautiful chapel. Our dear Fr. Linus Kinyua has been with us for five years and celebrated a special birthday this year on Oct. 10. Fr. Linus is also the pastor of St. Alphonsus-St. Clement Parish. Father is someone who shows his love and support to all his parishioners, from age 5 to 105. We also thank Fr. Jim Lopez, our former assistant to Fr. Linus, and we welcome our new assistant pastor, Fr. Aaron DePeyster, as he ministers to our community. We thank Sr. Mary Downey, our ever-present pastoral minister. We are happy that all of you are members of our Henry Ford Village family. Love and prayers. Your Henry Ford Village family

Thank you for this opportunity to share with you our appreciation for the association with Fr. Craig Giera, pastor of St. Ephrem Parish in Sterling Heights. Having experienced many priests during our almost 80 years, find that Fr. Craig has raised the bar and is truly in union with Christ. He inspires the congregation with wisdom beyond his young years; he includes humor and personal experiences in his daily homilies; but when he celebrated the sacred Liturgy, there is a certain aura about him that suddenly changes. He is totally absorbed in the Sacred Sacrifice of the Mass. Fr. Craig inspires us to strive for holiness by the power of his words and example. He is a man of prayer, who follows the will of God, and shares with us the teachings of the Church; and he has a strong devotion to the sacrament of penance, and to the Holy Mother. We pray that he continues to conform more and more each day to the image of Jesus. Thank you, Fr. Craig. Lorenz A Dannhausen St. Ephrem Parish, Sterling Heights

I love our priest because he constantly reminds all of us of how much God loves us. He brings to mind the question in the old Baltimore Catechism: Why did God make you? The answer is to know Him, to love Him and to serve Him so we can be happy with Him in this world and the next! Fr. Greg Rozborski teaches us this in some way every day. Sometimes during Mass, a child will cry or make noises. Fr. Greg stops and draws attention to the sound and says that we should listen because that is Jesus speaking. During the consecration of the Mass, he profoundly brings the entire congregation to the sacredness of the transubstantiation in the elevation of the sacred Body and Blood of Christ. He brings complete silence to the church at this time by his reverence. After the final blessing, Fr. Greg asks us to keep smiling and to keep the joy of Jesus! After Mass has ended, Father greets everyone with a hug or handshake and reminds us of St. Pio’s mantra of PRAY, HOPE AND DON’T WORRY! Fr. Greg accepted the assignment to merge three parishes together! There were indeed many “stiff-necked” people to deal with, but by his consistent love and example of patience — he made us one! He is truly a wonderful priest and a great teacher and has formed a beautiful parish family with us, giving us hope, love and forgiveness! Ann Zuckero St. Pio Parish, Roseville

If someone who helps save your life is a “hero,” what do you call someone who helps save your eternal soul? Fr. James Cronk, through his gentle admonition, brought me back into communion with the Church. His genuine “pastoral care” distinguishes him as a true shepherd. He is a compass unwaveringly pointing toward the Love and Mercy of Jesus Christ, and for that I will be eternally grateful. Anonymous

We’d like to write a few words about Fr. Larry Pettke, our pastor at St. Louis Catholic Church in Clinton Township. What can we say about Fr. Larry in 250 words or less? Plenty! Don’t buy him cologne for Christmas because he prefers to smell like his sheep. He’s the kind of pastor Pope Francis would be proud of. Fr. Larry personifies both the corporal and spiritual works of mercy within his life. He has a unique talent for inspiring in his parishioners a spirit of generosity and outreach to the poor, disadvantaged and misunderstood. He understands the nuances of people’s lives, ministering to the people as a whole or to individuals as needed. Through his teaching and guidance, the family of St. Louis Catholic Community has become more compassionate, more understanding and more forgiving. Micah 6:8 may best describe Fr. Larry: This is what Gods asks of you, only this... To act justly, To love tenderly, and To walk humbly with your God. Fr. Larry Pettke is a keeper. May God continue to bless him in his priestly work within his parish family at St. Louis. Marilyn and Tom Giacobassi St. Louis Parish, Clinton Township

I can’t say enough good things about Fr. Michael Loyson at St. Colette Parish in Livonia. He is the best — his personality is outstanding! During his homily, you can hear a pin drop — and your phone better not ring. Ha ha! He loves the summer weather, but not so much winter, as he drives from St. Clair Shores to St. Colette per his schedule, but never complains. Thank you so much, Fr. Mike. We love you! Pam Caraher St. Colette Parish, Livonia

“Love your neighbor, love one another.” Almost always this is how Fr. Richard Cavellier ends his homilies. Short, concise, something to ponder after. Less but more. A self-made cook, he feeds us in faith the biblical teachings, from meaning, interpretations, pronunciations down to the spellings, and sweet dessert of jokes and humor. Try his vegetarian dish; it’s to die for! And the Gazpacho, wow! Fr. Richard is also an avid traveler. Join one of his many pilgrimages; you won’t be disappointed. Thank you and God bless. Galicia Hahne Sacred Heart Parish, Auburn Hills

My priest is Fr. Theodore D’Cunha, from St. Priscilla Parish in Livonia. After many troubled years, this man has restored and increased my faith in God. His very presence makes people feel at peace. His dedication to the Blessed Mother is so great. I hope someday they make him a saint. Rosemarie Schmidt St. Priscilla Parish, Livonia

On behalf of the parishioners of St. Cyprian Church in Riverview, I want to tell you about our wonderful priest, Fr. William J. Promesso. Fr. Bill has been with us for more than 12 years and we have cherished every year he has been our pastor. Fr. Bill is the “Pied Piper of Downriver;” they follow him everywhere. If people are church shopping or returning to the Church from a prolonged absence, they are overwhelmed and in awe of his warmth, friendliness, his love for his flock and especially his weekly homilies. When Fr. Bill starts speaking, you are hooked and he has your undivided attention. His homilies are so inspiring, stimulating, motivating and enriching. Fr. Bill is a very warm, loving and understanding priest. He never turns anyone away or refuses to perform a funeral Mass or a wedding for a non-parishioner. Many people have even joined our church because of the thoughtfulness and kindness he has shown to their deceased family member. Fr. Bill never tires or refuses to visit those who are homebound or hospitalized even on his day off. He extends his efforts to other churches for Masses, funerals, etc. His generosity is unlimited. Fr. Bill is also such a great advocate of the ladies volunteering in our church. He is always present to support our fundraising functions; i.e. luncheons, dinners, raffles, etc. His praises of our efforts are always so inspiring and motivating for us. We can’t say enough about our wonderful Fr. Bill. We want to shout his praises to the heavens. We love you, Fr. Bill! Beverly Nicholson St. Cyprian Parish, Riverview

I want to express my deepest gratitude to the priests who live at the seminary and for whom seminarian formation is their primary assignment: Fr. Steve Burr, Fr. Tim Laboe, Msgr. Dan Trapp, Fr. Peter Ryan, Fr. Charlie Fox, Fr. Clint McDonell, Fr. Ryan Ford, Fr. Mike McDermott, and Fr. Pieter van Rooyen. As the rector, I am blessed to live and work with these outstanding priests. I see the incredible gifts they bring to their work and the selfless dedication with which they go about their daily responsibilities. Often with no recognition and in the quiet of spiritual direction and personal formation meetings, these priests give of themselves so that future priests might be well-formed. These priests are truly “tending the garden” of the seminary, offering encouragement when needed, inspiration for the men to reach greater heights, and offering compassionate correction so that their future ministry is a fruitful as possible. And in addition to the generous work at the seminary, these priests also offer assistance throughout the archdiocese in a variety of ways. And so by means of this brief note I want to offer these words of gratitude and ask you to join me in thanking the formation team of priests at the seminary! Thank you brothers! Msgr. Todd J. Lajiness Rector/President Sacred Heart Major Seminary

Google defines “legend” as “a collection of outstanding attributes about an admirable person.” Although Msgr. John Zenz is simply not old enough to qualify as a “legend,” his outstanding attributes certainly qualify him to be placed high on the list. Here are just a few of his distinguishing characteristics: Amusing, cheerful, charitable, considerate, concerned, sympathetic, organized, highly intelligent, extremely creative and last, but certainly not least, immensely inspirational. Over and above his parish obligations, the talented monsignor also performs services for the archdiocese, TV programs, and many other clerical functions. Thank you, Msgr. Zenz. You have most certainly earned the highest GGG (God Given Gift) rating from all of us at Holy Name Parish. Jack Christian Holy Name Parish, Birmingham

I am writing about my priest, Fr. Leo Sabourin, at St. Constance Church in Taylor. My initiation into the Catholic faith was patiently and kindly guided by his understanding of my limitations, and because of that I will be forever grateful. Thank you for more than 20 years of kind words of love and faith and encouragement that have touched my heart. You sometimes add light humor to your homilies that have greatly helped me to understand the unexplainable passages of the Gospel. I may be bound to this wheelchair here on earth, but your serious words of eternity have only reinforced my belief that one day I will walk in heaven with Jesus. With much love and gratitude. Natasha M. Villarreal St. Constance Parish, Taylor

My name is Sylvia Walker, and I am writing to you today to let you know how much I appreciate my pastor, Fr. Victor Clore. He is the head of two parishes in Detroit: St. Suzanne/Our Lady Gate of Heaven (3-plus years) and Christ the King (30-plus years). Although he is no longer a “spring chicken” at 75-plus years of age, he has the energy of a 50-year-old. Not only does he help his nephew replace a roof, but he successfully leads and mentors two flocks of parishioners. Attending Sunday morning Mass at 8:45 a.m. will never find his congregation dozing. Not only does he engage the parishioners in the sermon, but he also explains the readings prior to the lector reading them — giving background information that is often humorous as well as practical. He includes snippets of current world events and ties them all together into his homily, making them relevant. Thank you, Fr. Clore, for loving us and praying with us and for us in happy times as well as sad times. Thank you for helping us understand the word of God and helping us apply it to our daily lives. Most of all, thank you for being you. Sylvia Walker St. Suzanne/Our Lady Gate of Heaven Parish, Detroit

I wish to thank Fr. Anthony (Tony) Richter, the wonderful pastor of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish in Lincoln Park. His happy disposition and his willingness to help everyone is a blessing to all of us. I especially enjoy his sermons that give help and encouragement to live better lives. Also, he has beautified our church and grounds, making it a more welcoming place to praise God. Esther F. Cohran Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Lincoln Park

Praise and thanks for Fr. Sama Francis Muma at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish in Shelby Township with all his enthusiasm and kindness in serving Our Lord and His people in many ways. He always has a kind and caring word to say and encouragement to everyone. He regularly shows and tells us about God’s love for us and helps to encourage us to love and serve God in return and our fellow man. I love his messages enlightening us how to always love God in return with enthusiasm and much energy, which is contagious to our thanking and serving God each and every day. His weekly Masses to four nursing homes and the special attention and goodness he shares and gives to all the men and women who look forward in sharing with him is very contagious. We thank you, Lord, for sending us this humble, loving, caring and compassionate servant who helps and shows us each time of Your goodness in helping all others and following you daily. Amen. Marilyn Lewandowski St. Therese of Lisieux Parish,

Shelby Township

How do you thank someone who unified what was divided? Someone who breathed life into a fading community and took the broken pieces and tied them together to form a parish family? Fr. Cornelius Okeke has accomplished all this and more. Quite an accomplishment, considering this is his first assignment! His welcoming embrace, his easy smile and hearty laugh, his love of life, and his flock, make him truly one of a kind. We can never express how grateful we are for everything he has done for our parish community and we will forever be indebted to him. Without Fr. Okeke, we would not be what we are today: a parish of love, healing and holiness. From the bottom of our hearts, we offer a humble “thank you” to our priest, our friend and our champion, Fr Okeke. Parish Pastoral Council

on behalf of the parishioners of

St. André Bessette Parish, Ecorse

Fr. Roman Pasieczny is our pastor at St. Lawrence Parish in Utica. On this Priesthood Sunday, I want to share what I know about his special gifts that the people of St. Lawrence are blessed to have. Fr. Roman “walks the talk.” He leads and teaches by word and example. Everyone (the elderly, families with children, new and longtime parishioners) feels they can talk to Fr. Roman about whatever their individual concerns may be. The school children know him by his smiling face. Quoting Pope Franics, “Mission, evangelization and sharing the faith are NOT programs. They flow from a way of living in response to God’s blessings. You convince people by learning how to welcome them. The Gospel calls Christians to welcome those who do not think as we do, who do not have faith or who have lost it. We are all sinners. That is why we must keep our doors open, especially the doors to our hearts.” This is “Unleashing the Gospel.” This is Fr. Roman! Celeste Herman St. Lawrence Parish, Utica

We are pleased and privileged to say THANK YOU to Fr. Richard Bartoszek. We are blessed each Sunday he says Mass at Beaumont Bon Secours’ Chapel in Grosse Pointe. He welcomes all and helps everyone strive to make our world a better place. He is humorous yet profound in the messages he delivers in his homilies. His love for his congregation is evident during and after Mass. We know that he is a tireless minister to patients, friends and community members. We also know that he has special love for seniors. We are grateful to have Fr. Rich and the dedication and passion he brings to his ministry and in his role as pastoral leader. Pam Zarkowski and

Daniel Pierce

What do I love about Fr. Joe Dailey of Christ the Redeemer Parish in Lake Orion? His willingness to share his fabulous and insightful homilies each week online. I am not a parishioner of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Community. Each week I look forward to and ponder the insights and art he shares. Fr. Joe’s ability to break open the word is truly a gift and treasure! Years ago, a dear friend shared one of his homilies with me via email. I now look forward to listening every week. I always learn something new. I am often inspired. Many times, he helps me to hear the word in a new and thought-provoking way, helping me become more compassionate and forgiving. Fr. Joe helps to bring the word to life. For this I am thankful. I am also thankful for Fr. Craig Giera. He came to St. Ephrem Parish at a difficult time. I am thankful for his patience and gentle support of our community. I truly appreciate the many times he has made himself available to me and those in my family. His gentle manner has helped to heal and offer support when it was most needed. Fr. Craig has helped me have a greater understanding of prayer and worship. For this I am thankful. Kim Renshaw St. Ephrem Parish, Sterling Heights

Fr. Anthony Sulkowski was welcomed by our parish family here at St. Basil Parish in Eastpointe more than 10 years ago. Sadly, around the middle of November, Fr. Tony will be saying farewell and starting a new journey at St. Jane Frances de Chantal. Their parish will be getting a very devout and caring priest. When Fr. Tony arrived, our parish was in dire straits; there was a chance we might have had to close. Under Fr. Tony’s spiritual and financial leadership, and the hard work and sacrifices by the staff and parishioners, we now have a strong parish. With Fr. Tony, what you see is what you get, a deeply devout, religious priest. He’s very caring, kind, compassionate, a good listener who understands at times it’s just the little things that make a day, a warm smile, hello, hug or just a nod. May God always bless and keep you in loving care. Carol Mary Kaminski St. Basil Parish, Eastpointe

Words are inadequate when describing the genuine goodness of our pastor, Msgr. James Moloney. His care and concern for the poor of the world has always been one of his primary goals, as evidenced in his ministry of the Propagation of the Faith. From the very young to the eldest members of our parish at St. Anselm in Dearborn Heights, he has encouraged prayer and sacrifices for the less fortunate around the world. He is quick to acknowledge parishioners’ generosity and support of worldwide missions. Monsignor also believes in Catholic education. He realizes the importance of a parish community being a strong support to parents who value the religious training of their youngsters. The elderly of the parish is another segment of the parish that is well cared for spiritually. As difficult as it may be for our pastor who is still going strong and long past the time when he could have retired, we find him faithfully saying Mass every day, providing spiritual reading and opportunities for uplifting our prayer lives. Once a week he has lunch with the senior members in the Friendship Club. Many of these activities are carried out in every parish, but with Msgr. Moloney, we witness a person who gives his all each moment of each day. Whether it’s meetings, social functions, parish activities or saying Mass, we truly see a loving shepherd caring for his flock. Thank you, Monsignor, for all you do. You are truly a gift and blessing to St. Anselm’s community in Dearborn Heights — a gift we shall always cherish. God bless you continuously! Helen Smith and

the Friendship Club St. Anselm Parish, Dearborn Heights

I have been attending Our Lady of the Woods Catholic Church for about four years now. Fr. Andrew Czarnecki is our priest. Every time we need him, he is there for us. My husband was very sick and we wanted to be married. He married us quietly. I’m always asking questions and he takes the time to answer them. I have never heard anyone explain the homily the way he does, so it is very clear. I appreciate all he does for the church. Peggy and Dan Rogowski Our Lady of the Woods Parish, Woodhaven

Fr. David Burgard, pastor of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Monroe, is a very humble, kind, compassionate man of faith who always has time for his parishioners. Fr. David obviously loves his vocation as a priest, which is exemplified in joyful and reverent liturgies and sacramental celebrations. Most important is that Fr. David is a good listener, counselor and adviser. We thank him for his vocation and service as he leads the people of our parish in our journey toward the Kingdom. Marilyn Laboe St. Mary Parish, Monroe

There are no words to adequately express our gratitude and love for Fr. Miroslaw Frankowski, pastor of St. Florian Church and St. Ladislaus Chapel in Hamtramck. His spiritual leadership and overall effective management have resulted in a vibrant and thriving parish. And he has been instrumental in carrying out our mission of preserving our Polish heritage. God has blessed him with many talents and gifts he tirelessly puts to use in all spiritual activities, including meaningful homilies and liturgies; beautifully adorned altars for weekly liturgy and special holy days; amazing music performed under his direction; and special church services throughout the year. A successful Saturday Polish school is provided for our children to learn catechism and Polish culture. He is actively involved in directing all social and cultural activities throughout the year, such as leading Polish dance groups, holding annual fundraisers (such our Strawberry Festival and Polish Soup Festival), and providing other events celebrating Polish culture. He welcomes and includes all people who come to our parish. Through his grace, humor, kindness and humility, he makes others feel comfortable and respected, no matter who they are. Fr. Frankowski demonstrated great courage and spiritual leadership last year when offering to take on St. Ladislaus Church (avoiding its closing) as a chapel to St. Florian Parish. Through his efforts in communicating this proposed change and making the St. Ladislaus parishioners feel welcome, this has been a very positive transition. We are truly blessed! Ann-Marie Krul on behalf of the parishioners of St. Florian Parish and St. Ladislaus Chapel,

Hamtramck

Fr. John Wynnycky is the pastor of Holy Innocents-St. Barnabas Parish in Roseville. We are very pleased and blessed to have him guide us on the path of righteousness each week. Fr. John is always attentive to our parish members and goes the extra mile to make sure that people young and not so young are recognized for his/her accomplishments, successes and efforts in doing good outside the walls of our church and within them, too! He prays for our military and our world and the daily woes it endures that week. He is a very quiet and humble man who truly loves our Lord and what he has been called to do. We are inspired by his homilies and his closing prayer with a hint of musicality. Thank you Fr. John — job well done! God bless. Rick, Linda and

Emily VanHaaren, Jr. Holy Innocents-St. Barnabas Parish, Roseville

My pastor, Fr. Don Archambault, deserves love and praise every day of the year for his total dedication to Corpus Christi Parish in northwest Detroit. Not only is he dedicated to the parish, he works tirelessly on behalf of the people in the neighborhood around the parish. Fr. Don is a “world class” ENCOURAGER. He encourages all generations of parishioners to be actively involved in parish activities and programs. He is a wonderful mentor to the young people in our parish. He talks with them and encourages them. He meets them where they are and tries to lift them up. Every other Friday night, you can find Fr. Don praying for the city of Detroit and her people as part of the “Peace Walks” sponsored by the Detroit Clergy Alliance. With pastors and people of all denominations, he walks the sidewalks of the city praying for peace. Friday may be Fr. Don’s “day off,” but when the Peace Walks start, he shows up! The city of Detroit has no better friend than Fr. Don. Fr. Don’s leadership skills and mentoring expertise help to make our parish vibrant and full of the Spirit! His homilies always hit the mark. Fr. Don’s life of service to the Church is truly a great legacy. His parents gave him a firm foundation on which to stand and his siblings keep him grounded to this day. All of Corpus Christi rejoices in the life of this good man. We are blessed to call him our pastor. Andrea Baier Corpus Christi Parish, Detroit

It is with great joy and appreciation that I express my sincere gratitude to Cardinal Adam J. Maida, Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron for his inspired efforts to “Unleash the Gospel,” and the bishops and priests of the Archdiocese of Detroit. However, the priest who is most dear to me is the later Fr. Peter Walkowiak, who baptized me and enriched me with the most precious spiritual gifts of God — the presence of the Blessed Holy Trinity in my soul; the gifts of faith, hope and love, and opened the gates of heaven for me for all eternity. This baptism allowed me to receive all the other sacraments in my life. How can we ever appreciate enough and thank God for our priests with whom we participate daily in the sacrifice of the Mass and receive the Holy Eucharist from their anointed hands? Through their ministry of the sacraments, we obtain the necessary spiritual gifts we need daily to live God’s holy will in faith and trust and his love to serve others. Therefore, my prayerful wish is to assure each priest and seminarian that you are in my prayers daily, but especially on Thursdays. This is the day Christ instituted the Holy Eucharist and the sacrament of holy orders. May they all receive countless graces and blessings of God which they need and desire the most. God bless you! Sr. Mary Modesta Piwowar, CSSF Livonia

Why is this priest so special? Well, he is a wonderful homilist, a liturgist, a musician and has great vocal cords … just to name a few accomplishments and talents. Plus, he has a phenomenal memory. He is unconditionally dedicated to his vocation and is absolutely devoted to those he ministers to, his family and his friends. He has an incredible sense of humor and is never at a loss for words. He is compassionate and is a very good listener and is always willing to go that extra mile to help someone in need. He is very special to those who know him well. He is underappreciated by some, misunderstood by others; however, they are far outnumbered by those of us who know and love him. I am sure God smiles down on him each day saying, “Yep, he is different, but that’s what makes him so special.” God has blessed me in many ways, and I consider Fr. Doc Ortman to be one of those blessings. LYD

Msgr. John Budde serves as a model of what it means to be a caring pastor. Father embraces and relates to all age groups. He is there each weekend to greet us. It is not unusual to see the youth lined up waiting to tell Fr. John about their school activities. He calls each of them by name in a caring fashion; they are our future Church. Fr. John’s homilies are wonderful, inspiring the parishioners to become involved in parish life. Fr. John has a great sense of humor. For example, he has been known to don a Lederhosen and Alpine hat at a parish Oktoberfest! He knows the right words of comfort in the loss of a loved one. I have a beautiful memory of Fr. John sitting on my father’s bed holding his hands administering last rites, providing comfort to Dad, my siblings and grandchildren. He reached out with such warmth to console each one of us. I am so pleased to be a member of St. Mary of the Snows Parish in Milford. It is a caring community that reaches out to all. Kathy McGuffin St. Mary, Our Lady of the Snows Parish, Milford

Fr. Gintaras Jonikas demonstrates the true meaning of “father.” As the family patriarch, he accepts the responsibilities and obligations of his vow. When one of his children is struck with illness or disaster, he is there to aid and comfort. Father recognizes that children are the future of the Church and strives to introduce the Spirit of God into their lives. We are grateful to be able to celebrate Holy Mass and the sacraments with him. Father’s happy and friendly nature shines through as he greets us all by name as we exit the Church, being quick to spot a new face as he welcomes them to join the family of Divine Providence Church. Susan Bubnelis Divine Providence (Lithuanian) Parish,

Southfield

Our pastor, Fr. Rich Treml of the parish cluster of SS. Peter and Paul in North Branch, St. Mary Burnside, Sacred Heart in Imlay City and the chapel of St. Patrick in northern Lapeer County, is a wonderful spiritual leader. We are truly blessed to be under the guidance, leadership and spiritual growth of this wonderful priest. He has invigorated our parishes. Fr. Rich is compassionate, friendly, joyful and outgoing. Fr. Rich consoles us in our sorrow and joins us happily in our joys and celebrations. His homilies are insightful and bring our Lord to the center of our daily lives. We can’t thank God enough that Fr. Rich had answered God’s invitation and call to pastor “Green Acres” and “The Boonies,” as Father lives to refer to his flock — us. Every man aspiring to be an ordained priest could look to Fr. Rich as an example of God’s love as a pastor for God’s people. Sto lat, Fr. Rich; we love you and appreciate you. May God continue to bless you as He has blessed us with you. Vicky Rogers and family

Oct. 10 marks the first anniversary of the death of my sister, Barbara Rossi. Fr. Gerry LeBoeuf, pastor of Guardian Angels Parish in Clawson, has been so kind and considerate during this time. About every three months, I have received a letter from him to see if he or his staff can be of assistance to me in my time of sorrow. What was most memorable was the beautiful funeral Mass. Family and friends still talk about it today. After Mass, several people told me that if they lived closer, they would join the parish. A couple other people said it was the most beautiful funeral Mass they had ever attended. One man came to me and said, “That priest was so good, I couldn’t even fall asleep!” Thank you, Fr. Gerry, for all your love and support. Beverly Hughes Guardian Angels Parish, Clawson

What I love about my priest is his following in the footsteps of Jesus as he fulfills his pastoral duties. When I attend Mass, I hear Jesus preaching and teaching, putting the Bible in a language I can understand and apply to my daily life. I heard awe-filled reverence when he speaks the words of consecration. I heard his gratitude for the privilege every time he says them and know my own devotion is stronger. His warm, friendly approach to the youngest through to the oldest parishioner is a joy to observe and experience. He validates each one as a good shepherd does. Julie Boulier Holy Trinity Parish, Port Huron

I am so thankful for the blessing that Fr. Edward Prus has been, and continues to be, for my family. My father was a student of Fr. Prus’ years ago in the seminary and connected me with him about five years ago. After my husband and I met Fr. Prus, we came to know what a special person he truly is. We were honored that he presided over our wedding in 2013 and the renewal of my parents’ vows a year later. He led a prayer service with family before our daughter was born with a life-threatening diagnosis. He then dropped everything to come to the NICU and baptize her before emergency surgery. His prayers, visits and sense of humor gave us comfort as she healed. He once again honored us by baptizing our son who was born in 2016. We look forward to our visits with Fr. Prus when he isn’t busy dedicating his time and love to help others. He paints a picture with his stories, his sarcasm has everyone laughing and his genuine love for others is admirable and contagious. At our daughter’s baptism he beautifully sang “Guide My Feet.” We are so blessed to have Fr. Prus guide our faith toward God. Thank you, Fr. Prus, for allowing us to get to know God through you. We love you. The Martin family

Fr. James McNulty was initially assigned to St. Edith Parish in Livonia for the last seven years and agreed to extend his stay for another seven years. His time leading and caring for this church has been healing, compassionate and dynamic. This parish has gone through many changes and the stability he has provided has strengthened members with increased participation and joy. He is a sincere man who uses his past experience, musical talent and wisdom to encourage the welcoming spirit that our community is known for. His insight clearly helps members and facilitates welcoming new members to join or return for worship. I will never forget the comfort and understanding that he provided our family after my father’s struggle with illness that took his life. He truly listened and shared the essence of my father’s life and the gifts that he gave to the world. There is nothing more lasting than the understanding and tribute that he gave my father ... For this I am eternally thankful. Cindy Wells St. Edith Parish, Livonia

We are grateful for our pastor, Fr. David Cybulski, for many reasons. In our parish, St. Joseph in Erie, he is a very motivating spiritual leader. His deep faith and prayer life is evident. He is gifted in explaining our faith in simple, understandable ways with everyday examples. Fr. David is such a great role model especially for our youth. He is very active and visible in our school. He knows all the school children by their first names and always takes time to answer their questions. Our parish is thriving and reaching out to bring Jesus to others, to Unleash the Gospel, through the wonderful example and leadership of Fr. David Cybulski. Barb Bonkoski on behalf of the parishoners of St. Joseph Parish and School, Erie

Fr. Michael Cremin, SAC, is the best! He makes everyone laugh and feel special. I have known Fr. Mike since I have been in kindergarten and I am now in the eighth grade. Some of my favorite times with Fr. Mike are serving Masses with him, talking with him, and listening to all of his funny stories. I know that if I ever have a problem or need advice Fr. Mike will be there to listen and help me. I consider Fr. Mike not only a close friend, but a part of my family. He is the best! Connor Chisek (grade 8) St. John Paul II Catholic School, Wyandotte

Fr. Jim Commyn, pastor of St. Lucy Parish in St. Clair Shores, is the perfect choice to pastor a dynamic parish in a dynamic vicariate. In addition to being an understanding confessor, challenging homilist, and leader of inspiring liturgies, Fr. Jim is always planning and following through with meaningful evangelization events that draw an enthusiastic response from so many people in our area. Besides this priestly activity, Fr. Jim manages to skillfully handle the administration of an aging parish plant and direct a top-notch staff. Thank you, Fr. Jim, for your service to the people of St Lucy, the SERF Vicariate, and the AOD. John Hickey St. Lucy Parish, St. Clair Shores

We are very blessed to have Fr. Jim Bilot, our pastor at Divine Child. I witness his compassion for families at many funerals Masses. It is a difficult time for all involved but he makes his homilies personable but always ties them into the readings. This is his way of encouraging people who may not be practicing their religion to return, all the while doing his best to make everyone welcome. Thank you, Fr. Jim. Mary Tomilo Divine Child Parish, Dearborn

I am thankful for Fr. Joseph Mallia. Fr. Joe has been our pastor at St. Augustine in Richmond for one year and during this time has been an inspiration to the parishioners, not only in his homilies, but in his actions with active participation at all the parish events and community activities. Yes, community activities like running in the outhouse races during the Richmond Good Old Days. Fr. Joe speaks in words that are clear, easy to understand and a manner that lays out the truth with no candy coating. His words encourage and inspire our commitment with true love for Jesus in each of us. Weekend Masses together with the evening series he has offered (pre-Lenten studies and Bible study) have been very popular and well-attended. He invites, and it warms my heart to see so many respond to Fr. Joe to grow closer to our Lord. Our parish is very fortunate and blessed to have him as our shepherd and I look forward to what he will bring to the parish next. God bless you, Fr. Joe! Charlene Pizzimenti St. Augustine Parish, Richmond

Fr. Wayne Ureel has been with us for four years at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Highland. When he arrived, we didn’t know what to expect. Our former pastor, who had just passed away, had been with us since the parish was formed some 30 year previous. When Fr. Wayne walked down the aisle for the first Mass, we felt an uplifting as if the Holy Spirit was truly with us. We knew then that this was the priest for Holy Spirit. Fr. Wayne is a soft-spoken man with a great personality. His sermons are so well-researched and thought through. We both enjoy them. Father has restructured the church back where it should be. He is a great leader for our church. We both thank God every day for bringing Fr. Wayne to us. Frank and Claudia Seymour Holy Spirit Parish, Highland

It’s only been a little over a year since Fr. Steve Mateja came to Divine Grace Parish in the small country towns of Carleton and Maybee. We are so fortunate to have him. He is truly a man of faith who encourages all of us to pray and do more as Christians to spread our faith. Fr. Steve is friendly, enthusiastic, caring, funny and truly a devoted man of God. His mission here is to “Be Bold.” He interacts with the school children and attends their events. My favorite thing about Fr. Steve is his homilies at the school Mass on Friday mornings. He directs his teachings and celebrates the Mass with the kids on their level. Here’s hoping you come to love the country life and stay for many years. You can still be a “Michigan” fan in Carleton! Sue Emerick Divine Grace Parish, Carleton

I am writing about our priest and pastor, Fr. Jerry Pilus of SS. Peter and Paul Parish (Westside) in Detroit. The things I really like about Fr. Jerry is he is an amazing priest and pastor. When he says his sermon he really gets to a point of the readings to where it really makes you think. He is a very compassionate priest who really cares for his parishioners and has a very caring heart. I really enjoy going to Mass as I do get a lot out of it and I really feel good about myself. He never ceases to amaze me. He goes above and beyond his duties to help his parish out with whatever it needs. I describe him as an angel sent from God to our parish. He is especially compassionate toward the elderly as our parish is made up of a lot of elderly people. At one time in my life when my family was in a crisis, I went to my parish for help and Fr. Jerry was able to help me out to be able to keep our home. I cried in the meeting with him because how understanding and caring he was. I was very thankful to Fr. Jerry, our parish and to God for helping me out when I really needed it. I always keep Fr. Jerry in my daily prayers and I ask God to guide Fr. Jerry into the ways of his teachings. May God always bless Fr. Jerry and his family. Antoinette Schaar Dearborn Heights

There is a lot to be able to shine a light on when it comes to our good shepherd, Fr. Simeon Iber. He has been such a blessing! Right from the start of his pastoral position with us, he converted what was a storage room into a Eucharistic adoration chapel. What a beautiful contribution. With the closing of our school of 80 years, he converted the space to be a useful center to house our ministries within the parish. He does not hesitate to make changes for the good of all concerned. He is very devout in his calling and what a blessing to have him in our midst. Father has found a loving way to welcome the blended parishioners of St. Raphael, St. Dunstan and St. Mel. He has a very engaging way of making all of us feel united as parishioners as one family of God at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish. He is always moving forward with events to gather us together as a family. He is an open, approachable source of faith, hope and love. He is definitely a Godsend and a gift to us all! Anonymous St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Garden City

I have been blessed! No, I didn’t win the lottery or anything along those lines. I was lucky and blessed to have Fr. Chris Talbot assigned to St. Francis of Assisi-St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Ray Township as pastor a few years ago. If you want someone to laugh with or cry with, he’s right there. If you are in need of counseling or consoling, he is right there. If your spiritual life is on a downward slide, he is right there to lift you up. He is open to new ideas and supportive to new programs and events. Fr. Chris makes it a point to be present at as many occasions as possible, and although his schedule is tight, he makes time to visit and anoint the sick, in addition to celebrating in the lives of all his flock. He finds joy in administrating the sacraments, to young and old alike. In general, he is where you need him to be. Father’s homilies are down-to-earth and they help you take home the Gospel message. Our liturgies are always full of music and singing, whether the celebrant is Fr. Chris or our senior priest, Fr. Art Baranowski, who is as wonderful as they come. Fr. Art’s compassion and caring are reflections of his life as a priest. Both priests joyfully exhibit God’s love and sing His praises – leading all of us to do the same. God surely has blessed me! Sharon Dillaway St. Francis of Assisi-St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Ray Township

Thanks to Fr. Patrick Gonyeau for always being able available to celebrate the sacraments with his people. I have been in need of celebrating the sacrament of reconciliation and he has always made himself available to meet with me, in the midst of his busy schedule. He has always exemplified the compassion and love of Christ. I thank you, Fr. Pat for the gift that you have been in my life. May God continue to bless you in all you do for his people. Deacon Ed McLeod

I have known Fr. Pat Brennan, CP, since 1983 and he has been such a great inspiration in my life. He has brought me to a deeper relationship with Christ, as my spiritual director and retreat director of St. Paul of the Cross Retreat Center. He has been there for me when I lost both of my parents. He has celebrated the sacrament of the sick with me before my surgery. He has celebrated the sacrament of reconciliation and most of all, celebrated the Eucharist with me when I was on retreat and at other times. Fr. Pat has given of himself freely for the people. I am glad and thankful for all that he has done for me, especially that he is my spiritual director. May God bless you, Fr. Pat, and I thank you and am grateful for your ministry. Deacon Ed McLeod

As I write this email, I am thinking of a song by Laura’s Story called “Blessings.” While I firmly believe that blessings come through raindrops, as the song implies, I also believe that God sends us blessings by bringing people in our lives who can point us to the right path in life. Jan. 9, 2018, will mark two years since I’ve been attending St. Anastasia Parish in Troy. I would like to say thank you to Fr. Steve Wertanen, Fr. Jim Grau, and Fr. Greg Piatt. Even though Fr. Jim is no longer at St. Anastasia, I’m happy to be able to keep in touch with him. Thank you so much for your homilies, your spiritual guidance and support on my job search journey and for guiding me as I walk with God every day one step at a time. I love you three very much. I would like to take an opportunity to also thank Fr. Greg Deters. Fr. Greg and I have not met in person yet, however we have been corresponding via email. Thanks Fr. Greg, for taking the time to correspond with me. It has been a pleasure being your pen pal. I look forward to the day when I will have the opportunity to meet you embrace you and say thank you in person. God bless you and I love you very much. Sincerely! Merisa Musemic St. Anastasia Parish, Troy

I am writing this letter to thank Fr. Mike Verschaeve for his tireless service to our parish, and to also express my appreciation for his ministry. Over the years, I have been grown to appreciate the focus that Fr. Mike puts on the tender love and mercy of God. This is always a key point of every Mass that he celebrates. In this crazy world, it is sometimes very easy to miss the point that God actually loves us and desires to have mercy on us, and Fr. Mike’s subtle yet strong emphasis on this key point over the years has been a source of much comfort during difficult times. For this, I would like to say thank you very much to Fr. Mike. Keep up the great work. Mike Warznie St. Joseph the Worker Parish,

Lake Orion

I met Fr. Ryan Adams on the street in Royal Oak in July 2016 when he was serving his first assignment as a priest at National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica. He was out spreading the good news of Jesus with a team from St. Paul Street Evangelization and I was in dire need of some good news and prayer. He was the first priest I had ever met. I was surely blessed that day. Since then, I’ve transformed from a distant, back-row Lutheran to a joyful, involved front-row Catholic. Thank you, Fr. Ryan, for teaching and preaching about love. Jesus’s love for ALL of us. Every homily, every talk, he strives to assure us how much Jesus loves us. Thank you, Fr. Ryan, for your humility, gentle corrections, kind words, patience and friendly discipleship. For your faith-filled leadership and guidance. For your devotion to St. Therese and St. Philip Neri. Fr. Ryan is truly blessed with a gift to reach people where they are at any moment in their lives … he is a humble man of God filled with the Holy Spirit joyfully spreading the Gospel, the truth, the good news. The people of Ste. Anne de Detroit and Most Holy Trinity Parish (Detroit) are blessed to have him as their associate pastor. God Bless you, Father Ryan and The Detroit Oratory. Carol Willard National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, Royal Oak

We are truly blessed to have Fr. Darrell Roman as our pastor at St. Isaac Jogues Parish, St. Clair Shores. He has brought so many spiritual, physical and emotional improvements to our parish family including bringing the Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist, to teach in our school. He also has instituted opening the doors of our church for Eucharistic adoration Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. His homilies are filled with wisdom and insight and delivered with awe-inspiring faith. He gives all of himself for the betterment of his flock and shares his love of Christ unselfishly with everyone. He truly is a living example of a disciple of Christ filled with the Holy Spirit and is an inspiration to all of us. Marietta and Brendan Lavis St. Isaac Jogues Parish,

St. Clair Shores

I hope that my letter arrives in time in reference to our “Father Zbigniew Services.” When I first met Fr. Zbigniew (editor’s note: there are two “Fr. Zbignews” in the Archdiocese of Detroit; no last name was given) for the first time; I thought he was a priest serving the community who was just there because he had chosen to be a priest. As the days, weeks, months, and years went by, I have learned the love that he has for his community. I have learned the passion that he has for children as he shares his knowledgeable teachings in his everyday services. My boys were there for their holy first Communion and confirmation. We as a family have grown spiritually and emotionally as the years go by. Father or our pastor is always there for us, if he for any particular reason can met our needs, he would find the way to find someone else to be there in his name. I enjoy RCIA classes after Mass services, because not only my sons were learning, but we were learning as a family; refreshing our memories as the classes went on. Thank you Father, we really appreciate all you do for us, for my family and the community. Juan and Maria Castillo

and family

To Fr. Brian Chabala, pastor of St. Irenaeus Parish in Rochester, congratulations on 40 years of ordination of priesthood. Wherever God takes you, people are blessed with your spiritual leadership. You have always been there to help our family with your full attention. Thank you for anchoring our faith! Thank you, Fr. Brian, for your devotion, dedication, commitment, prayers and humor! May God continue to bless you. The Motzer family

I am writing about the two priests that we have at St. Albert the Great Parish in Dearborn Heights, Fr. Dan Zaleski and Fr. Ben Leudtke. They take an interest in all of their parishioners and make all of us feel like their family. It is genuine and they take the time to talk with everyone that comes up to them after Mass. When you walk into St. Albert the Great, you feel like peace has entered all the way down into your soul. Pat and Garry Schoenherr St. Albert the Great Parish,

Dearborn Heights

I’d like to thank our pastor, Fr. Ken Chase, for his devotion to the priesthood and to Sacred Heart Parish, Dearborn. He selflessly commits his time and energy making Sacred Heart a parish to be proud of. He spends countless hours responding to both the spiritual and physical needs of the parish and school, even working into the evening and on his scheduled days off to insure all situations get the consideration they deserve. He faces the many challenges of dealing with aging buildings, insuring a viable school and preschool, changing demographics and social environments, ongoing faith formation needs, etc. It’s a difficult job that he handles very well and he is loved and admired for his dedication. His great sense of humor and friendly smile are a welcoming sight and let parishioners know they are recognized and valued. I want Fr. Ken to realize how much his work is appreciated and how blessed we are that he is our pastor. Pat Campbell Sacred Heart Parish, Dearborn

Msgr. Ronald Browne, in addition to all of his many responsibilities and duties for our archdiocese, is a great gift to our community at St. Elizabeth Briarbank in Bloomfield Hills. He offers daily Mass with a holy reverence and an inspiring homily, which often includes a meaningful or humorous story to highlight the main point of the Gospel. Msgr. Browne is a very dedicated and faithful priest. He spends time in prayer before the Blessed Sacrament each morning. He can be seen praying the Divine Office. He hears confessions regularly for the sisters, the residents and others. It is evident that he has a deep spirituality by the way he treats each person as important, showing compassion and respect “as Jesus would.” He is committed to his priestly duties and responsibilities. If changes need to be made to the calendar, he provides a written schedule in advance. Msgr. Browne shows care and concern for all who come for Mass at St. Elizabeth’s. He readily takes time to bless religious articles and is available to administer the sacrament of holy anointing. He has arranged for confirmands and Eagle Scouts to do service projects to improve the grounds and provide service for the residents. He is never too busy to pay attention to the workers and all with whom he comes in contact. He is appreciative and grateful. He has an extensive knowledge of Scripture and theology, yet he is most humble and never hesitates to speak with any person. We are very blessed and grateful to have him as our chaplain. For these reasons, and so many more, we would like to say a HUGE thank you to Msgr. Ronald T. Browne. We are very grateful for all you do for us. God bless you! Daughters of Divine Charity Sr. Rita Bazzi,

Chaldean Apostolic Hermit Residents and daily Mass attendants of St. Elizabeth Briarbank Home, Bloomfield Hills

Fr. James Rafferty of St. Mary, Our Lady of the Annunciation Parish in Rockwood is an amazing priest! His love for and devotion to our Blessed Mother is evident in everything he does. His example of reverence for Our Lord, especially in the Blessed Sacrament, permeates the people of the parish and the community. Fr. Jim teaches us and leads us as if each one of us is his own child and he’s determined to lead us all in the right direction and ultimately to heaven. We thank him from the depths of our hearts! Anonymous

We would like to thank Fr. Mike Cremin, SAC, for the incredible job he does daily as our pastor. We think of him as the master blender who leads our parish (consisting of St Joseph, St. Patrick, St. Elizabeth and St. Stanislaw churches) with thoughtfulness, caring and compassion. Fr. Mike is a humble, self-effacing priest with a demeanor that is gracious, caring and Christ-like. We love the fact that he never fails to thank all for participating at Mass. He brings us together as one family. His sermons are inspiring and always so enjoyable. He helps to strengthen our faith and makes us laugh, cry and thankful that we belong to St. Vincent Pallotti Parish in Wyandotte. During the past 18 months he has guided major repairs and renovations to both St. Pat’s and St. Joseph churches, conducting a very successful capital campaign to handle the expense. Despite his current battle with life-threatening cancer, Fr. Mike continues to inspire his parishioners with his faith, strength, warmth and leadership. We are truly blessed to have Fr. Cremin as our pastor for the past 12 years and hope he will continue to lead and inspire us. He is our shepherd. Patty and George Beaubien St. Vincent Pallotti Parish, Wyandotte

The Catholic Deaf Community of St. John’s Deaf Center and Our Lady of Loretto West-Detroit Deaf Catholics is very fortunate to have a priest like Fr. Michael Depcik, OSFS. He is deaf himself and can fluently sign American Sign Language. Our language and culture is the same! His tireless service includes celebrating the Holy Mass in American Sign Language, being available for other sacraments, teaching classes on the faith and visiting members. His goal is to lead deaf Catholics into a deeper understanding of their faith and into a relationship with the Most Holy Trinity. Moreover, he serves the Catholic deaf communities outside of the archdiocese, offers retreats in other states and even countries! In his rich and deep teachings he shares with us his love of history and the communion of saints, as well as many more topics. Fr. Mike is a man of prayer and his witness is powerful! The Catholic Deaf Community wishes to honor Fr. Mike Depcik and thank him for his priesthood and service. We hope he stays for many more years to come! Annmarie C. Kowalczyk St. John’s Deaf Center, Warren

Fr. Mark Brauer is a true shepherd among his people, always including himself “in the fold” and always being open in every way: open-minded, open arms, open ears and an open heart. His gentle nature makes him approachable to all, and you can “feel” the guidance he gives through his example in everything he does. We see and feel it as he leads his fellow priests (of which we have an extremely talented “team” at Our Lady of Sorrows) in the workings of our very successful parish and school. He (and/or the other priests) attend every parish and school function showing not only their support, but also6 their enthusiasm for the event itself – whether it is faith formation, something social, or an athletic event. Fr. Mark, our parish priests, the music ministry and the myriad other ministries and people of our parish elicit gratitude from us every day. Pam and George Wright Our Lady of Sorrows Parish,

Farmington

Fr. Zbigniew Zomerfeld, your St. Mary Parish family in Port Huron just wants to say thank you for all that you do! For every Mass said, for every sacrament administered, we are grateful for you. We are grateful that you said “yes” to God’s call to the priesthood, to serve his people in such a complete and selfless way. That you said “yes” to his call when he sent you across an ocean away from your family to become part of ours. We are grateful for your humor and quiet compassion, for your integrity and willingness to stand up for all of the truths of the Church and for constantly serving your flock. For all of the ways that you are there for us, we are grateful! May God bless you always and keep you in his care. With love from your family in Christ. The staff and parishioners of

St. Mary Parish, Port Huron

Thanks from the sixth graders of St. Paul on the Lake Catholic School in Grosse Pointe Farms: Fr. Joseph Kirkconnell changed my point of view on Christ. He made learning fun and I was excited to go to Mass. He was always getting involved with us students. Even if he left, I will always remember Fr. Joseph. Reagan M.

Thank you, Fr. Tom Slowinski, for all that you do! You are super funny and I love your homilies. You make going to church fun. I love it how you give the altar servers a pep talk before Mass, it really helps. You always make me smile when I am feeling sad. I would just like to say thank you again for being the funniest, coolest priest ever. Lily P.

Msgr. Patrick Halfpenny, thank you for being an amazing priest. I love seeing you and feeling a joy of love when I am at Mass praying with you. I love when I shake your warm, toasty hand and look you right in the eye and say “Have a great day!” I love when you pray because it makes me feel when I am praying with God and you. Thank you for all that you do. Stephanie K.

We feel so very blessed to have Fr. Robert Bauer as our pastor at St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Parish in Warren. Since Fr. Bob was assigned to our parish as pastor, he has “lit a spark” in me and my family to dig deeper into our faith, and not take for granted the gifts we receive daily from God as members of the Church founded by his Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ. Fr. Bauer is such a gifted homilist. He has such a unique way of tying the Scripture we just heard in the readings and the Gospel into our daily lives. Whether he is recalling lessons he learned from his childhood that we also learned from ours, or from parishioners he has pastored in his years as a priest, we find ourselves having one of those “now I get it” moments at the conclusion of his homilies. Because of Fr. Bauer, we now find ourselves reading Scripture with a deeper understanding of how we can use it to become brighter beacons of light in what often is a dark world. Thank you, Fr. Bob! The Fedenis family St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Parish, Warren

I am grateful for my pastor, Fr. John Riccardo, for his tireless and creative work in our parish to help every person in our community to have a life-changing encounter with Jesus. His preaching, teaching and honesty have provided his children with ways to grow in our charisms as well as our love of God and neighbor. I’ve never been in a parish that is so alive! He is the best of fathers, and I thank God for him. God bless you, Fr. John. Maria Brish Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, Plymouth

Thank you, Fr. Ron Victor, for the many times you helped and encouraged us to grow close to Our Lord and saying, “Yes, Lord.” Also helping us create and build an environment of faith and love to nurture and grow with all of God’s children. Also discovering our spiritual needs as an adult with joy and growing in a deep, unique relationship with God and each other in all our families. Amen, yes Fr. Ron, we thank you each day and night for faith, understanding and a deep, unique relationship with God and each other. Martha, Marilyn and Elizabeth St. Isidore Parish, Macomb

Fr. Stan Pachla, pastor of St Veronica Parish in Eastpointe, is truly making a difference in the lives of many. He is very pastoral, knows his parishioners, and reaches out to see that their needs are met. Fr. Stan is also a great shepherd to our Gianna House ministry, which is located in the former St. Veronica Convent. He welcomed us so warmly into this space a few years back, and is so very supportive giving advice and encouragement. He keeps parishioners informed of our ministry through bulletin articles and brings over items they donate into the special box he keeps in the church vestibule for Gianna House donations. Fr. Stan personally lends a hand in many ways, serves on our board, and is present at many of our functions. A greater gift we could not have for our ministry than father’s loving, faithful support. Sr. Theresa Mayrand, OP Gianna House interim director, Eastpointe

Words cannot explain how thankful I am to have Fr. Bob McCabe as my pastor at St. Pius X Parish in Southgate. I was in the second grade when a new priest was welcomed into our parish, and little did I know that he would also become a friend. He instantly became part of the family like he was the puzzle piece that was missing. It did not take long for everyone to realize how much of an impact he would make in the community. From taking pictures to making the most amazing homilies, Fr. McCabe is my favorite priest to go to on a Sunday Mass. To begin with, I, along with the entire St. Pius family, truly appreciate all the pictures Fr. McCabe takes throughout the days. At any special event, I will always see Fr. McCabe in the corner snapping shots. Additionally, he will take the time to put all those pictures of students in a slideshow to show everyone at the end of the school year which is always an enjoyable sight. Lastly, Fr. McCabe has the ability to strengthen my faith during masses on the Sabbath by making homilies that are relatable to my life. Many people have the belief that mass is boring, but my pastor does not have that effect. Fr. McCabe always has the perfect homily planned for the Mass that invigorates the entire room to take the extra step when it comes to your faith. Angela Cabalang Gabriel Richard High School, Riverview

My name is Alexa Camilleri, and I belong to St. Joseph Parish in Trenton. My priest’s name is Fr. Bradley Forintos. Fr. Brad is very funny and helps me grow spiritually in the Church; he also makes Mass enjoyable because he applies his fun personality into his homily and the way he reads the Gospel. He is helpful, giving, and willing to answer questions anyone may have about the parish. I look forward to seeing him at Mass, and he makes me want to attend mass every Sunday. In conclusion, Fr. Brad from St. Joe’s in Trenton is an excellent priest and I am very thankful to have him as a priest. Alexa Camilleri Gabriel Richard High School, Riverview

I attend St. Roch Parish in Flat Rock. My priest is Fr. Ray Lewandowski. I am thankful that he is my priest because he is very nice. He is funny and keeps me interested in learning about God. He is always patient and willing to listen to any questions anyone has. This is why I am thankful to have him as my priest. Sarah Woelkers Gabriel Richard High School, Riverview

I feel privileged and honored to write about our wonderful pastor at Our Lady of Loretto Parish in Redford. He is Fr. Socorro Fernandez, a member of the Pallottine Missionaries from India. There are not enough words to describe how I, as his secretary, could tell you enough about this kind, spiritual and caring priest. He greets each of his parishioners by their first names in church and welcomes every new visitor. Fr. Socorro is always happy to visit a shut-in or visit the sick. He is an excellent example to us by his kindness, sense of humor and love to live as Christ would. So many say when they visit Our Lady of Loretto they can feel the love and warmth of the pastor and parishioners around them. We thank Fr. Socorro for who you are and all you do for me and all the parishioners. God bless you. Delphine Lind Our Lady of Loretto Parish, Redford

“Take the Lenten journey with me; I promise that by Easter you will learn to love your enemies.” This is from the first homily I heard from Fr. Nick Zukowski roughly 12 years ago. That message changed my life; it started me on a spiritual journey that has brought me closer to God than I ever thought possible. He had opened a door to the richness of the love God has for us. My quest for knowledge became a major focus in my life, and he found the time to patiently answer my many questions, and counsel me on how to properly handle difficult situations. His homilies continue to guide my daily life. I now see God’s hand in every aspect of my life. How do you thank someone who has added such a profound depth to your faith? You really can’t, but can trust that God knows the difference he has made to so many of us. A few years ago, he said, “Did you look in the tomb and find your faith? It is there in the darkness; do not be afraid.” I am no longer afraid of the future; Fr. Nick has taught me there is nothing to fear at all. Heaven is a promise. By the way … that Easter, I learned that I had no enemies. Thank you, Fr. Nick. Denise Genereaux

It is not difficult to tell anyone what I like about my priest. He is the most sincere priest I have ever met. When he says Mass, it is with such reverence and genuine feeling that anyone can see that he believes what he is doing is for the honor and glory of God. Yet he is down-to-earth and remembers the names of most parish members and the names of their children and grandchildren, too! He is kind and considerate of all people and is well-liked by even people who do not belong to his parish or don’t go to church at all! He is from Ireland and he has become a citizen of the United States and now is facing some very serious cancer treatments. Still, he smiles and greets us as though there is nothing wrong. He is a very special man. He is Fr. Michael Cremin, SAC! Jim Patterson St. Joseph Church/St. Vincent

Pallotti Parish, Wyandotte

Five years ago we welcomed a baby boy into this world and he spent some time in the NICU. I was not a member of St. Barbara Parish in Dearborn at the time, but Fr. Zbigniew Grankowski offered many prayers as did the parishioners. I was so touched by this that we joined the church and my son was baptized there. Since that time, I have sought Father’s counsel on many issues and he has always been straightforward in his guidance. I love that I can go to him and he will tell me what I NEED to hear as opposed to what I’d like to hear! He also has a special place for the children. While many are often sent to the “cry room,” he welcomes their voices and encourages them on many levels. My family and I have been most fortunate to make his acquaintance. May God continue to bless him and his ministry! Michael Dempsey and family St. Barbara Parish, Dearborn

I want to mention a few words about the pastor of St. Joan of Arc Parish in St. Clair Shores, Msgr. G. Michael Bugarin. It was by accident that I went to Mass at St. Joan of Arc (God works in mysterious ways). I was watching my friend’s animals and wanted to go to Mass. I noticed St. Joan had a 4 p.m. Mass. I went and the celebrant was Msgr. Bugarin. He is an excellent pastor. He really cares about his parishioners. He goes out of his way. He writes articles about his family, which I enjoy. He’s very compassionate, his homilies are excellent and hit home. As a result, I decided to become a parishioner of St. Joan of Arc, and I’m glad I did. (Like I said, God works in mysterious ways.) I would also like to acknowledge Fr. Richard Bartoszek. He, too, gives excellent homilies and shows compassion to patients. He is also a chaplain at a hospital. SAV (a parishioner) St. Joan of Arc Parish, St. Clair Shores

For someone special: “You did not choose me, but I chose you to go and bear fruit – fruit that will last” (John 15:16). This passage of Scripture is fulfilled by our pastor, Fr. John Wynnycky, at Holy Innocents-St. Barnabas Parish in Roseville. He shares his love by greeting and welcoming the faithful to Mass, similar to the Capuchin doorkeeper that is awaiting sainthood. Thank you for your kindness and thanking God for you. Pauline Gergics Holy Innocents-St. Barnabas Parish, Roseville

A recent homily by Msgr. John Zenz forever changed my life as a parent of a child with special needs. My wife’s and my oldest daughter was born with a chromosomal abnormality called Turner’s Syndrome. With her condition, she has a host of challenges — including nonverbal learning disability and autism. Because her condition would cause her to be a disruption during catechism, I reluctantly chose to forego her sacraments beyond baptism. However, Msgr. Zenz’s recent homily about a mother taking her child with Down syndrome to the altar for Holy Communion is where my decision took a turn. You see, the priest in this story initially said he couldn’t give the child Communion because he hadn’t received his sacrament of Holy Communion (i.e. First Communion). The mother, knowing that was an impossibility, told the priest, “Father, this child is closer to God than anyone in this entire church.” Msgr. Zenz further shared that the priest thought about the power of this mother’s words, the sudden understanding that she is 100 percent correct. So, he immediately gave the boy Holy Communion. Upon listening to this event, I immediately reached out to Holy Name’s faith formation about other options for my daughter. I am now my daughter’s catechism instructor and she loves the Bible stories and rituals that are taught. Because of Msgr. Zenz, I am now my daughter’s conduit to Jesus Christ, and she will receive all of the sacraments. Timothy Baldwin Holy Name Parish, Birmingham