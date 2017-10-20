Featured Stories, Priesthood Sunday

Michigan Catholic readers smash record for Priesthood Sunday letters

Detroit24,196 words.

Let that sink in for a moment.

That’s 46 typed pages, single-spaced. That’s the length of 24 separate Michigan Catholic front-page feature stories. That’s at least four or five college term papers.

And you wrote them, each one a beautiful tribute to the love the Archdiocese of Detroit has for its priests.

Every year, as The Michigan Catholic compiles letters for our annual Priesthood Sunday edition, we wonder whether this will be the year readers finally grow tired of writing.

And every year, you prove us wrong again.

Generally, we begin this section with a short article about Priesthood Sunday — its roots, origins and significance, and why it’s such an important celebration for our Church. This year, we figured we’d save the ink. We don’t need to explain it to you.

So instead, we’ll begin with your words, not ours. Here are all the reasons — in letters and advertisements — that Metro Detroiters love their priests, from their sacrifice and generosity to their Christ-like examples of service, compassion and holiness.

 

 