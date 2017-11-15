Beatification Mass tips: Getting there, parking and how to watch

DETROIT — Those planning to attend the Nov. 18 beatification Mass of Fr. Solanus Casey — or those planning to watch from home — should keep the following tips in mind:

Transportation

BUSES: Many parishes are organizing bus trips. Those planning to take a bus to Ford Field should be aware that bus drop-off and pick-up points will vary in and around the neighborhood of Ford Field, with most locations less than one mile from the stadium. Buses will not be allowed to approach the stadium, including for ADA drop-off and pick-up. Each bus parking location will have shuttles for use only by attendees with limited mobility and their caretakers. Shuttles will run continuously between bus parking locations and Ford Field.

DISABLED: Those who are disabled or unable to walk might plan to take a private vehicle instead. Private vehicles will be allowed close to the stadium for ADA-accessible drop-off and pick-up locations.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION: A variety of public transportation options will be available the day of the beatification, including RefleX limited-stop suburbs-to-city bus routes, DDOT buses, SMART buses, the Detroit People Mover and the Woodward Avenue QLINE. Taxis and ride-sharing applications such as Uber or Lyft provide another option. For details, visit beatification.visitdetroit.com/transportation-parking.

Parking

Private vehicle parking will be available in a variety of city- and privately owned lots, garages or meters various distances from the stadium. Rates are expected to be between $10-$50. Visit parkdetroit.us for details.

Ford Field provides maps of parking locations near the stadium, as well as the stadium itself.

How to use my ticket

Certain tickets for the Mass were issued online using the Detroit Lions’ paperless ticketing system through Flash Seats. To learn how Flash Seats works, visit the event website.

Concessions and confessions

Mass attendees will be allowed inside the stadium starting at 2 p.m. Limited concessions will be available for a brief time before the Mass, which begins at 4 p.m. Food available will include hot dogs, peanuts, pretzels, roasted nuts, specialty snacks and kettle corn. Bottled water, Gatorade, pop, coffee and iced tea will be available for a limited time. Bottled water will be sold throughout the Mass.

Priests will be hearing confessions on level 1 and 2 inside Ford Field prior to Mass starting at 2 p.m. Follow signs and volunteers for directions. For those properly disposed, a plenary indulgence is attached to the Mass for those participating in person or by broadcast.

Prohibited items

Certain items — including backpacks, seat cushions, outside food and beverages, and some electronic devices and camera lenses — are prohibited inside Ford Field during the Mass. Before you go, see the full list of prohibited items.

Solanus Casey Center extended hours

In anticipation of higher traffic, the Solanus Casey Center will offer special hours the weekend of the beatification. The center offers pilgrimages to Fr. Solanus’ tomb, tours (scheduled in advance), confessions and an atmosphere of prayer and contemplation.

The Solanus Center will be open Thursday, Nov. 16 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.); Friday, Nov. 17 (9 a.m.-9 p.m.); and Sunday, Nov. 19 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.). On the day of the beatification, Saturday, Nov. 18, the center will be open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m., but will close from 2:30-6:30 p.m. during the Mass itself.

To make a donation to support the work of the Capuchin friars in Detroit, contact Kristi Hassouna at khassouna@thecapuchins.org or visit thecapuchins.org.

Ways to watch

If you weren’t able to get tickets for the Mass, there are several ways to watch:



LIVE TV BROADCASTS: The liturgy will be broadcast live in the Detroit area on the Catholic Television Network of Detroit (Comcast channel 398, Spectrum channel 16, Wyandotte cable channel 73); internationally on EWTN Global and in Canada on the Salt + Light Television network starting at 4 p.m. Some channels may have pre-Mass coverage. Check your local TV listings for other local news stations’ coverage schedules.

LIVESTREAM: The beatification Mass will be livestreamed online on The Michigan Catholic, Archdiocese of Detroit and Capuchin websites and social media, as well as the Father Solanus Casey Facebook page and Fr. Solanus Guild website. Visit these sites on Nov. 18 to view the Mass live.

REPLAYS: The Mass will be rebroadcast on the Catholic Television Network of Detroit at 8 p.m. Nov. 21 and 12:30 p.m. Nov. 22. In addition, CTND will air several Solanus Casey-themed programs in the days leading up to the Mass. Check the CTND calendar for times and details.

RADIO: Ave Maria Radio (WDEO-990AM), based in Ann Arbor, will have live coverage of the beatification Mass.

WATCH EVENTS: Many parishes, schools and groups will host watch events during the beatification Mass. Check your local parish for times and locations.

For more details, visit beatification.visitdetroit.com.

Subscribe to Content on this website is only made possible by The Michigan Catholic's loyal subscribers and generous supporters. Please prayerfully consider subscribing to our print edition or donating to help keep our mission going.