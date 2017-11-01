Beatification Mass tips: Getting there, parking and how to watch

Detroit — Those planning to attend the Nov. 18 beatification Mass of Fr. Solanus Casey should keep the following tips in mind:

Transportation

Buses: Many parishes are organizing bus trips. Those planning to take a bus to Ford Field should be aware that bus drop-off and pick-up points will vary in and around the neighborhood of Ford Field, with most locations less than one mile from the stadium. Buses will not be allowed to approach the stadium, including for ADA drop-off and pick-up.

Disabled: Those who are disabled or unable to walk should plan to take a private vehicle. Private vehicles will be allowed close to the stadium for ADA-accessible drop-off and pick-up locations. See beatificiation.visitdetroit.com for more details.

Parking: Private vehicle parking will be available in a variety of city- and privately owned lots, garages or meters various distances from the stadium. Rates are expected to be between $10-$50. Visit parkdetroit.us for details.

Public transportation: A variety of public transportation options will be available the day of the beatification, including RefleX limited-stop suburbs-to-city bus routes, DDOT buses, SMART buses, the Detroit People Mover and the Woodward Avenue QLINE. Taxis and ride-sharing applications such as Uber or Lyft provide another option. For details, visit beatification.visitdetroit.com/transportation-parking.

Concessions and confessions

Mass attendees will be allowed inside the stadium starting at 2 p.m. Limited concessions will be available for a brief time before the Mass, which begins at 4 p.m. Priests will be hearing confessions at Ford Field prior to Mass.

Solanus Casey Center extended hours

In anticipation of higher traffic, the Solanus Casey Center will offer special hours the weekend of the beatification. The center offers pilgrimages to Fr. Solanus’ tomb, tours (scheduled in advance), confessions and an atmosphere of prayer and contemplation.

The Solanus Center will be open Thursday, Nov. 16 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.); Friday, Nov. 17 (9 a.m.-9 p.m.); and Sunday, Nov. 19 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.). On the day of the beatification, Saturday, Nov. 18, the center will be open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m., but will close from 2:30-6:30 p.m. during the Mass itself.

Ways to watch

If you weren’t able to get tickets for the Mass, there are several ways to watch:

Livestream: The beatification Mass will be livestreamed online on The Michigan Catholic and Archdiocese of Detroit websites and social media and broadcast live on several news outlets, including the Catholic Television Network of Detroit.

Replays: The Mass will be rebroadcast on the Catholic Television Network of Detroit at 8 p.m. Nov. 21 and 12:30 p.m. Nov. 22. In addition, CTND will air several Solanus Casey-themed programs in the days leading up to the Mass. Check the CTND calendar on Page 29 for times and details.

Watch events: Many parishes, schools and groups will host watch events during the beatification Mass. Check your local parish for times and locations.

For more details as the Mass gets closer, visit beatification.visitdetroit.com.

