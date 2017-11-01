‘All in’ for God’s service: Archbishop ordains six new deacons

DETROIT — Standing before six men who were about to be ordained deacons, Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron made it abundantly clear what was in store for them.

“Sacred Scripture has a very particular character in telling us what God will do,” Archbishop Vigneron said during his homily. “The great saving works of God did not end with the death of the last Apostle; they continue today through the power of the Holy Spirit. The work of Christ continues in our midst, today, through you.”

Addressing the six men who were ordained permanent deacons Oct. 21 at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament, Archbishop Vigneron explained it was God, through the Holy Spirit, who was consecrating them to a life of service to the Church.

“We know more about what consecration to God’s service is from the night of the Last Supper and Jesus’ own self-sacrifice,” Archbishop Vigneron said. “It’s about self-giving, nothing held back. This is the truth in which you’re about to be consecrated. It isn’t about finding results, it isn’t about method and programs. It’s about laying down your life in love to those entrusted in your care.”

Accepting this service, Rosario (Russ) Ortisi, Peter Lynch, David Casnovsky, Lawrence Paczkowski, Charles Pace and Tracy Esper knelt before the archbishop to be ordained as permanent deacons in God’s church.

Speaking for the diaconate class of 2016, Deacon Casnovsky thanked Archbishop Vigneron, the bishops and priests in attendance, their families and faculty and staff at Sacred Heart Major Seminary for accompanying them through the formation process.

“Your love and prayers have been instrumental in this diaconate calling,” Deacon Casnovsky said. “Each of you have planted a seed of vocation in us, through your witness of faith.”

Deacon Casnovsky acknowledged Archbishop Vigneron, who was celebrating his 69th birthday that day, and repeated an oft-quoted line from his pastoral letter, Unleash the Gospel.

“In a special way, our class wants to thank you for your pastoral letter on evangelization,” Deacon Casnovsky said. “I can assure you, we’re ‘all in’ and there are no ‘benchwarmers’ in this class of newly ordained permanent deacons.”

The new deacons, each of whom is married, will serve at parishes across the archdiocese:

Deacon Casnovsky at the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica in Royal Oak;

Deacon Ortisi at St. Kieran Parish in Shelby Township;

Deacon Esper at St. Michael Parish in Monroe;

Deacon Lynch at SS. Peter and Paul and Sacred Heart parishes in North Branch;

Deacon Pace at St. Louise de Marillac Parish in Warren; and

Deacon Paczkowski at Immaculate Conception Parish in Ira Township.

Ordination is the beginning of a ministry journey for the deacons, but also for their family members.

“It’s been an emotional time, and today marks the end of what’s been a very long journey, but a good journey,” said Crysti Esper, the wife of Deacon Esper. “We’re very grateful they involved the wives throughout the formation process. I’ve been able to grow and learn more about the Church, learning so much through my husband and his education at the seminary.”

Aside from learning more about the faith, Kathy Lynch, wife of Deacon Lynch, said there is a certain amount of patience that goes into being the wife of a deacon.

“There was time in the formation process where it was difficult because I was alone a lot,” Kathy Lynch said. “But overall, this has been a joyous journey, and I learned right along with him. I feel this was something God was calling him to do for a long time, something that was happening gradually.”

For the newly ordained, their calling is a chance to spread the Gospel across southeast Michigan, something Deacon Ortisi said he’s excited to start.

“Archbishop Vigneron’s pastoral letter has inspired us to bring people to Jesus, because that’s what we’re here for,” Deacon Ortisi said. “On this day, I felt this sense of calm, knowing the Holy Spirit has a plan for me, to bring the Word to His people. It’s a little intimidating, but (Archbishop Vigneron) is the coach, and we’re behind him 110 percent, ready to go out there and make a difference in the world.”

Deacon Ortisi’s son, Joe, can see the fire in his father.

“He is very dedicated in anything he does,” Joe Ortisi said. “He really took this to heart. Helping people is his calling, and he’ll do a great job in making a difference in the community.”

Joe Ortisi added he and his dad have spent late nights studying together during the formation process.

“This has been building for a long time, a few years now,” Joe Ortisi said. “He’s never going to let me forget that he got three degrees before I finished my college degree, but we’ve had a lot of late-night studying.”

The family of the newly ordained all agree the process has made them better men, better servants and more prepared to serve with love.

“I know he’s worked for this moment for many years, and it was a really great blessing seeing him up at the altar, being so happy and joyful, ready to proclaim the Gospel” said Sarah Casnovsky Takacs, daughter of Deacon Casnovsky. “He’s definitely become a lot more prayerful, more intentional in his prayer. He really finds a lot of joy in the Mass and in proclaiming the word of God wherever he goes and to whomever he meets. That’s why he’ll make a great deacon.”

