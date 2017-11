On May 4, Pope Francis announced that Fr. Solanus Casey will be elevated to “Blessed” in the Roman Catholic Church, which is the final step before sainthood. A member of the Capuchin Franciscan Order of St. Joseph in Detroit and one of the co-founders of the city’s Capuchin Soup Kitchen, Fr. Solanus Casey was born Nov. 25, 1870, and died July 31, 1957. He will be the second American-born male to be beatified.

